MSC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 23rd, 2021

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will lock horns in the Dhaka Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Mohammedan Sporting Club have suffered two defeats at the Super League stage, with their most recent loss coming against Prime Bank by five wickets in their previous match. Mohammedan Sporting Club posted 154/7 batting first, but Prime Bank chased down the total in 19.1 overs.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have had mixed fortunes at the Super League stage so far with a win and a defeat. Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club defeated Sheikh Jamal by six wickets in their previous match. Sheikh Jamal posted 123/9 in 20 overs and in response, Prime DSC took 17.4 overs to chase down the total.

Squads to choose from

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Asif Hasan Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon, Abdul Mazid, Avishek Mitra, Yeasin Arafat

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim

Probable Playing XIs

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Abdul Mazid, Mahmudul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamsur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Nadif Chodhury, Shuvagata Hom (c), Abu Hider, Yeasin Arafat, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Ebadot Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shykat Ali, Nurul Hasan, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Elias Sunny, Tanbir Hayder, Nasir Hossain, Anamul Haque, Salauddin Sakil, Mohammad Ashraful

Match Details

Match: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Date and Time: 20th June, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

Pitch Report

Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium is supposed to be a pure flat wicket. But, with a lot of rain in the last few days, the wicket is on the slower side due to the moisture. Medium pacers can extract a lot of momentum from this wicket.

Dhaka T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSC vs SJDC)

MSC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Ashraful, Shykat Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Salauddin Sakil

Captain: Shykat Ali Vice-captain: Nurul Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Sukkur, Imrul Kayes, Shykat Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Elias Sunny, Mahmudul Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ruyel Miah, Salauddin Sakil

Captain: Ziaur Rahman Vice-captain: Imrul Kayes

