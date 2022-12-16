MSC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bengal Women's T20 Blast, Match 23

Mohammedan Sporting Club will lock horns with Baranagar Sporting Club (MSC-W vs BSC-W) in the 23rd match of the Bengal Women's T20 Blast on Friday, December 16. The MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MSC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Mohammedan Sporting Club have won five out of their seven matches in this year's Bengal Women's T20 Blast and are second in the points table. Baranagar Sporting Club, on the other hand, have won three out of their seven matches and are fifth in the points table.

Both teams will be keen to get a win in this match and we should be in for an entertaining encounter.

MSC-W vs BSC-W Match Details

The 23rd match of the Bengal Women's T20 Blast will be played on December 16 at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. The match is set to take place at 08:45 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Mohammedan Sporting Club Women vs Baranagar Sporting Club Women, Bengal Women's T20 Blast, Match 23.

Date and Time: December 16, 2022, 08:45 am IST.

Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima.

MSC-W vs BSC-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the MGR Sports Academy is a balanced one. The batters will get full value for their shots, while the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss. The average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 100 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 2

Matches won by the team bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 100.

Average second innings score: 76.

MSC-W vs BSC-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Mohammedan Sporting Club: W L W L W.

Baranagar Sporting Club: L L W W L.

MSC-W vs BSC-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

MSC-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Mohammedan Sporting Club heading into this encounter.

MSC-W Probable Playing 11

Gouher Sultana (C), Priya Pandey, Dyuti Paul (WK), Dipa Das, Ankita Barman, Shrayosi Aich, Tapati Paul, Sushmita Paul, Priti Mondal, Tamanna Ghosh, Janaki Sarkar.

BSC-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Baranagar Sporting Club ahead of this match.

BSC-W Probable Playing 11

Mita Paul (C), Nisha Maji, Iti Sarkar (WK), Mouli Mondal, Aruna Barman, Shrabani Paul, Swati Sah, Rupa Dutta, Priti Choudhary, Sushmita Ganguly, Mourima Tarafdar.

MSC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Iti Sarkar (Seven matches, 126 runs, Strike Rate: 86.90)

Iti Sarkar has been in decent form with the bat. In her last seven matches, she has scored 126 runs at a strike rate of close to 87. She could be an essential pick for your fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter pick

Dipa Das (Seven matches, 115 runs, Strike Rate: 77.70)

Dipa Das is currently the leading run-scorer for her side in the ongoing season of the Bengal Women's T20 Blast. She has scored 115 runs at a strike rate of 77.70 in seven matches. While her strike rate can be better, she is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Mita Paul (Seven matches, 199 runs and seven wickets, Strike Rate: 90.87 and Economy Rate: 4.82)

Mita Paul is currently the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker for Baranagar Sporting Club so far this season. In seven matches, she has scored 199 runs at a strike rate of just over 90 and picked up seven wickets as well. Her economy rate of 4.82 particularly stands out.

Paul should be a lock pick in your MSC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Fantasy team due to her ability to contribute in both departments.

Top Bowler pick

Priya Pandey (Seven matches, 45 runs and 10 wickets, Strike Rate: 128.57 and Economy Rate: 4.86)

Priya has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 4.86 and also scored 45 runs in her seven outings with a decent strike rate of 128.57. Given her ability to pick up wickets and contribute some handy runs in the backend of the innings, she is a must-have on your team.

MSC-W vs BSC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Mita Paul

Mita Paul could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team because of her consistent all-round performances. She has scored 199 runs and also scalped seven wickets in seven games.

Gouher Sultana

Gouher Sultana could prove to be a differential pick for your fantasy team. She has scored 112 runs and also picked up five wickets in seven matches in this year's Bengal Women's T20 Blast.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MSC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mita Paul: 199 runs and seven wickets in seven matches.

Priya Pandey: 45 runs and 10 wickets in seven matches.

Gouher Sultana: 112 runs and five wickets in seven matches.

Iti Sarkar: 126 runs in seven matches

Dipa Das: 115 runs in seven matches.

MSC-W vs BSC-W match expert tips

Shrayosi Aich

Shrayosi Aich can be a good budget pick for your MSC-W vs BSC-W fantasy team. In seven matches, she has picked up seven wickets at a superb economy rate of 3.76.

MSC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Head to Head League

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women vs Baranagar Sporting Club Women Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Women's T20 Blast

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women vs Baranagar Sporting Club Women Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Dyuti Paul.

Batters: Shrayosi Aich, Dipa Das, Shrabani Paul.

All-rounders: Gouher Sultana, Mita Paul, Priti Mondal, Priti Choudhary.

Bowlers: Priya Pandey, Nisha Maji, Sushmita Paul.

MSC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Grand League

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women vs Baranagar Sporting Club Women Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Women's T20 Blast

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women vs Baranagar Sporting Club Women Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Iti Sarkar.

Batters: Shrayosi Aich, Dipa Das, Rupa Dutta.

All-rounders: Gouher Sultana, Mita Paul, Priti Mondal.

Bowlers: Priya Pandey, Nisha Maji, Mouli Mondal, Sushmita Paul.

