MSC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 24

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) will take on Kalighat Club Women (KAC-W) in the 24th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Friday.
Mohammedan Sporting Club Women have been in top form in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 and are currently second in the points table. They have five wins and two losses to their name. Meanwhile, Kalighat Club Women are fifth in the standings with just four points. They have two wins and five losses so far.
MSC-W vs KAC-W Probable Playing 11 today
Mohammedan Sporting Club Women: Mita Paul (c), Sharbani Swapan Paul (wk), Priyanka Bala, Swati Sah, Anushka Paul, Mamani Roy, Tithas Sadhu, Payel Vakharia, Tapati Paul, Sushmita Ganguly, Bidisha Dey
Kalighat Club Women: Gouher Sultana (c), Debjani Saha (wk), Mamata Kisku, Anindita Nath, Puja Adhikary, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Pampa Sarkar, Nisha Suvenda Majhi, Sushmita Paul, Piyali Ghosh, Priyosi Aich
Match Details
MSC-W vs KAC-W, Match 24, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022
Date & Time: February 18th 2022, 1 PM IST
Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani
Pitch Report
The Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament, with the bowlers dominating proceedings so far. While the pacers have found a hint of movement early on, the spinners have got some turn as well.
Today’s MSC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Priyanka Bala has mustered 89 runs in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 so far. She is also safe behind the stumps.
Batter
Mamata Kisku has looked in good touch with the bat, amassing 108 runs so far.
All-rounder
Mita Paul has been in stellar form with both the bat and ball. She has scored 247 runs in addition to taking seven wickets.
Bowler
Piyali Ghosh has picked up six wickets and also chipped in with 82 runs in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.
Top 5 best players to pick in MSC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Mita Paul (MSC-W): 577 points
Anindita Nath (KAC-W): 353 points
Piyali Ghosh (KAC-W): 340 points
Tithas Sadhu (MSC-W): 317 points
Gouher Sultana (KAC-W): 307 points
Important stats for MSC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Mita Paul: 247 runs & 7 wickets
Tithas Sadhu: 139 runs & 2 wickets
Anindita Nath: 50 runs & 7 wickets
Piyali Ghosh: 82 runs & 6 wickets
MSC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Priyanka Bala, Mamata Kisku, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Swati Sah, Gouher Sultana, Mita Paul, Tithas Sadhu, Anindita Nath, Sushmita Ganguly, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Piyali Ghosh
Captain: Mita Paul. Vice-captain: Anindita Nath.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Priyanka Bala, Mamata Kisku, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Mamani Roy, Gouher Sultana, Mita Paul, Tithas Sadhu, Anindita Nath, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Piyali Ghosh, Tapati Paul
Captain: Mita Paul. Vice-captain: Piyali Ghosh.