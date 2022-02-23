MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Final

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) will take on Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) in the final of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women have been the best team in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022. They returned with eight wins and two losses in the league phase before dominating their semi-final encounter. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Club Women won five and lost as many before narrowly winning their semi-final fixture.

MSC-W vs RAC-W Probable Playing 11 today

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women: Mita Paul (c), Sharbani Swapan Paul, Priyanka Bala (wk), Punam Soni, Mamani Roy, Anushka Paul, Payel Vakharia, Sushmita Ganguly, Tapati Paul, Bidisha Dey, Tithas Sadhu

Rajasthan Club Women: Saika Ishaque, Dipa Das, Dhara Gujjar (c), Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Priti Mondal, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Sumana Mondal, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Muskan Sinha, Ananya Halder, Zoya Laskar

Match Details

MSC-W vs RAC-W, Final, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: February 23rd 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament, with the bowlers dominating proceedings so far. While the pacers have found a hint of movement early on, the spinners have got some turn as well.

Today’s MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanshita Sumit Bishwas has scored 240 runs in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 so far. She is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Sharbani Swapan Paul has fared decently with the bat, chipping in with some vital runs.

All-rounders

Mita Paul has been in fabulous form with both the bat and ball in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022. She has amassed 367 runs and taken eight wickets.

Dhara Gujjar has mustered 202 runs in addition to picking up six wickets.

Bowler

Ananya Halder is the leading wicket-taker in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 with 17 scalps to her name.

Top 5 best players to pick in MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mita Paul (MSC-W): 794 points

Ananya Halder (RAC-W): 647 points

Dhara Gujjar (RAC-W): 582 points

Sushmita Ganguly (MSC-W): 472 points

Sanshita Sumit Bishwas (RAC-W): 450 points

Important stats for MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mita Paul: 367 runs & 8 wickets

Sushmita Ganguly: 82 runs & 8 wickets

Ananya Halder: 17 wickets

Dhara Gujjar: 202 runs & 6 wickets

MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Mohammedan Sporting Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dipa Das, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Mamani Roy, Saika Ishaque, Mita Paul, Dhara Gujjar, Tithas Sadhu, Ananya Halder, Sushmita Ganguly, Bidisha Dey

Captain: Mita Paul. Vice-captain: Dhara Gujjar.

Dream11 Team for Mohammedan Sporting Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Priti Mondal, Mamani Roy, Saika Ishaque, Mita Paul, Dhara Gujjar, Tithas Sadhu, Ananya Halder, Sushmita Ganguly, Rupa Ashit Dutta

Captain: Ananya Halder. Vice-captain: Mita Paul.

Edited by Samya Majumdar