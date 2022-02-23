MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Final

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) will take on Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) in the final of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.
Mohammedan Sporting Club Women have been the best team in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022. They returned with eight wins and two losses in the league phase before dominating their semi-final encounter. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Club Women won five and lost as many before narrowly winning their semi-final fixture.
MSC-W vs RAC-W Probable Playing 11 today
Mohammedan Sporting Club Women: Mita Paul (c), Sharbani Swapan Paul, Priyanka Bala (wk), Punam Soni, Mamani Roy, Anushka Paul, Payel Vakharia, Sushmita Ganguly, Tapati Paul, Bidisha Dey, Tithas Sadhu
Rajasthan Club Women: Saika Ishaque, Dipa Das, Dhara Gujjar (c), Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Priti Mondal, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Sumana Mondal, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Muskan Sinha, Ananya Halder, Zoya Laskar
Match Details
MSC-W vs RAC-W, Final, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022
Date & Time: February 23rd 2022, 11:30 AM IST
Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani
Pitch Report
The Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament, with the bowlers dominating proceedings so far. While the pacers have found a hint of movement early on, the spinners have got some turn as well.
Today’s MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Sanshita Sumit Bishwas has scored 240 runs in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 so far. She is also safe behind the stumps.
Batter
Sharbani Swapan Paul has fared decently with the bat, chipping in with some vital runs.
All-rounders
Mita Paul has been in fabulous form with both the bat and ball in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022. She has amassed 367 runs and taken eight wickets.
Dhara Gujjar has mustered 202 runs in addition to picking up six wickets.
Bowler
Ananya Halder is the leading wicket-taker in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 with 17 scalps to her name.
Top 5 best players to pick in MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Mita Paul (MSC-W): 794 points
Ananya Halder (RAC-W): 647 points
Dhara Gujjar (RAC-W): 582 points
Sushmita Ganguly (MSC-W): 472 points
Sanshita Sumit Bishwas (RAC-W): 450 points
Important stats for MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Mita Paul: 367 runs & 8 wickets
Sushmita Ganguly: 82 runs & 8 wickets
Ananya Halder: 17 wickets
Dhara Gujjar: 202 runs & 6 wickets
MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dipa Das, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Mamani Roy, Saika Ishaque, Mita Paul, Dhara Gujjar, Tithas Sadhu, Ananya Halder, Sushmita Ganguly, Bidisha Dey
Captain: Mita Paul. Vice-captain: Dhara Gujjar.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Priti Mondal, Mamani Roy, Saika Ishaque, Mita Paul, Dhara Gujjar, Tithas Sadhu, Ananya Halder, Sushmita Ganguly, Rupa Ashit Dutta
Captain: Ananya Halder. Vice-captain: Mita Paul.