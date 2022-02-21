MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 30

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) will take on Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) in the 30th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Monday.

Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals, making this clash a dead rubber. However, the two teams could experiment and try out different formations.

Mohammedan Sporting Club have been exceptional in the competition, and are atop the points table with 28 points. Rajasthan Club, meanwhile, lost their previous match against Mohammedan Sporting Club, and could seek retribution.

MSC-W vs RAC-W Probable Playing XIs

MSC-W XI

Mita Paul, Shrabani Swapan Paul, Bidisha Dey, Priyanka Bala, Sushmitha Ganguly, Tithas Sadhu, Tapati Paul, Swati Sah, Namita Mondal, Punam Soni, Payel Vakharia.

RAC-W XI

Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dhara Gujjar (c), Rupa Ashit Dutta, Priti Mondal, Dipa Das, Priyanka Madhab Sarkar, Saika Ishaque, Mouli Manik Mandal, Sonali Mondal, Sumana Mondal, Ananya Halder.

Match Details

Match: MSC-W vs RAC-W, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 30.

Date and Time: February 21, 2022; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

It is difficult to score runs easily on this track. Batters will need to be patient and drop their anchor before taking on the bowlers. A score of 120 runs is expected to be par here.

Today’s MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sumit Bishwas has been absolutely wonderful for Rajasthan. She has done a great job with the bat, scoring 226 runs in eight games at an average of 32.29. She’s currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Batters

D Gujjar is a decent player who can take on the opposition bowlers at any stage of games. She will be expected to play well again.

All-rounders

M Paul is a fabulous all-rounder who has been at the top of her game in recent matches. She is the top scorer in the league with 298 runs from eight games at an average of 59.60.

Paul is also the highest wicket-taker for her team, having picked up seven wickets. She could be an excellent multiplier choice for your MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Meanwhile, T Sadhu is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. She has amassed 157 runs in eight innings, and has also scalped three wickets.

Bowlers

A Halder is the best wicket-taker in the Bengal Women’s T20. She has scalped 15 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 6.25.

Five best players to pick in MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 prediction team

M Paul (MSC-W) – 654 points

A Halder (RAC-W) – 536 points

M Manik Mandal (RAC-W) – 458 points

D Gujjar (RAC-W) – 455 points

S Sumit Bishwas (RAC-W) – 428 points.

Key stats for MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 prediction team

M Paul: 298 runs and 7 wickets

A Halder: 15 wickets

S Sumit Bishwas: 226 runs

T Sadhu: 157 runs and 3 wickets.

MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Today

MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sumit Bishwas, P Bala, D Gujjar, D Das, S Swapan Paul, M Paul, T Sadhu, P Madhab Sarkar, A Halder, M Manik Mandal, S Ganguly.

Captain: M Paul. Vice-Captain: A Halder.

MSC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sumit Bishwas, D Gujjar, D Das, S Swapan Paul, M Paul, T Sadhu, P Madhab Sarkar, A Halder, M Manik Mandal, S Ganguly, S Ishaque.

Captain: D Gujjar. Vice-Captain: T Sadhu.

Edited by Bhargav