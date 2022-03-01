MSF vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 8

MSC Frankfurt (MSF) will lock horns with Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) in the eighth match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

MSC Frankfurt are placed second in the Group D points table, having won their opening match against VOC Rotterdam by eight wickets. Alby Zalmi CC, on the other hand, are fourth in the standings after winning one out of their two ECL T10 fixtures. They won their last match against the Calpe Giants by six runs.

MSF vs ALZ Probable Playing 11 Today

MSF XI

Waled Khan (WK), Amin Khan, Sekandar Khan (C), Zabiullah Arjubi, Paramveer Singh, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi, Shahid Afridi Jr, Sajid Khan Afridi, Waheed Ahmed.

ALZ XI

Ismaeel Zia (WK), Lemar Momand, Shahed Ali, Tajammal Hussain, Rahel Khan (C), Azam Khalil, Ziakhan Alozai, Tasaduq Hussain, Samiallah Khalil, Aman Khan Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal.

Match Details

MSF vs ALZ, Match 8, ECL T10

Date and Time: 1st March 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 99 runs.

Today’s MSF vs ALZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amin Khan: Khan scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 in the last match against VOC Rotterdam. He could be a crucial pick for Tuesday's clash.

Batters

Sekandar Khan: Khan is a reliable top-order batter who can trouble the Zalmi bowlers on Tuesday. He scored 23 runs at a strike rate of 121.05 in the previous match.

Ziakhan Alozai: Alozai is an explosive top-order batter, who has scored 79 runs at a strike rate of 225.71 in two ECL T10 matches. The Zalmi star has also picked up four wickets.

All-rounders

Azam Khalil: Khalil can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Tuesday. He has scored 70 runs while also picking up a wicket in two matches.

Shahid Afridi Jr: Afridi Jr is capable of contributing with both the bat and ball. He has scored 26 runs and picked up one wicket in one ECL T10 match.

Bowlers

Qader Khan: Khan was adjudged the Man of the Match against VOC Rotterdam for picking up three wickets and leading his team to victory.

Tasaduq Hussain: Hussain has been in decent form in the ECL T10, scalping three wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.50. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in MSF vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Ziakhan Alozai (ALZ) - 271 points

Azam Khalil (ALZ) - 144 points

Tasaduq Hussain (ALZ) - 123 points

Qader Khan (MSF) - 109 points

Shahid Afridi Jr (MSF) - 82 points

Important Stats for MSF vs ALZ Dream11 prediction team

Ziakhan Alozai: 79 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 225.71 and ER - 8.50

Azam Khalil: 70 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 155.55 and ER - 8.34

Tasaduq Hussain: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.50

Qader Khan: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.00

Shahid Afridi Jr: 26 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 200.00 and ER - 5.00

MSF vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

MSF vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amin Khan, Ziakhan Alozai, Samiallah Khalil, Sekandar Khan, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Shahid Afridi Jr, Tasaduq Hussain, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Waheed Ahmed, Qader Khan.

Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-captain: Shahid Afridi Jr.

MSF vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amin Khan, Tajammal Hussain, Ziakhan Alozai, Sekandar Khan, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Shahid Afridi Jr, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Lemar Momand, Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi.

Captain: Ziakhan Alozai. Vice-captain: Shahid Afridi Jr.

Edited by Samya Majumdar