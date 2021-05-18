MSF vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 18th, 2021

MSC Frankfurt will take on the Aachen Rising Stars in the seventh match of the ECS T10 Krefeld on Tuesday.

MSC Frankfurt registered two wins over Bayer Uerdingen Boosters on the opening day and will start as favorites against the Rising Stars. They will be eager to extend their winning start in the ECS T10 Krefeld.

Aachen Rising Stars, on the other hand, are yet to play a game in the ECS T10 Krefeld. Although they have a relatively inexperienced squad, the likes of Sagar Kataria and Mubashar Inayat might be worth keeping an eye out for.

Squads to choose from:

MSC Frankfurt

Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Sultan Ahmad, Wasil Noori, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Aryoubi

Aachen Rising Stars

Varun Reddy, Sagar Kataria, Asif Rauf, Dhaval Goyani, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Ahmad Shirzad, Puneet Atal, Gulistan Muhammad, Asad Abbas

Predicted Playing XIs

MSC Frankfurt

Hamza Sayed Ameer, Habib Rahman (wk), Sader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Sekandar Khan (c), Nafee Buttar, Shahid Afridi, Waseem Khan, Adel Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Qutub Schebeckkhel

Aachen Rising Stars

Varun Reddy, Sagar Kataria, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Puneet Atal, Asif Rauf, Javed Khan

Match Details

Match: MSC Frankfurt vs Aachen Rising Stars, 7th Match

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Date & Time: 18th May, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track is expected to favor the bowlers more than the batsmen, with the average score at the venue in the T10 format being 92 runs. Both teams would like to bat first after winning the toss as chasing sides have won just 25 percent of the games played here.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MSF vs ARS Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Krefeld

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Rahman, A Khan, F Jan, A Abbas, S Afridi Jr, Q Khan, D Muhammad, A Rauf, N B Ahmad, W Haji, J Khan

Captain: A Khan. Vice-captain: S Afridi Jr

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Rahman, S Kataria, A Khan, F Jan, A Abbas, S Afridi Jr, Q Khan, D Muhammad, A Rauf, N B Ahmad, W Haji, S Khan

Captain: Q Khan. Vice-captain: N B Ahmad