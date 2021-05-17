MSF vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Germany, Krefeld match - May 18, 2021

In the eighth match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld tournament, MSC Frankfurt will play against the Aachen Rising Stars at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld, on Tuesday.

With two impressive victories on Day 1, MSC Frankfurt started the tournament on a high. They crushed Bayer Uerdingen Boosters by 10 wickets in their first match and by 79 runs in their second match on the first day. MSC Frankfurt will be high on confidence going into the second day of the competition.

The Aachen Rising Stars, on the other hand, were part of a local T20 tournament last year. Sagar Kataria was in tremendous form with 274 runs in just six innings. Mubashar Inayat picked up seven wickets in the same number of innings. It would be interesting to watch both players’ performance on Day 2.

Squads to choose from

MSC Frankfurt

Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Sultan Ahmad, Wasil Noori, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Aryoubi

Aachen Rising Stars

Varun Reddy, Sagar Kataria, Asif Rauf, Dhaval Goyani, Javed Khan, Dipankar Banerjee, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Ahmad Shirzad, Puneet Atal, Gulistan Muhammad, Asad Abbas

Probable Playing XIs

MSC Frankfurt

Hamza Sayed Ameer, Habib Rahman (wk), Sader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Sekandar Khan (c), Nafee Buttar, Shahid Afridi, Waseem Khan, Adel Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Qutub Schebeckkhel

Aachen Rising Stars

Varun Reddy, Sagar Kataria, Mubashar Inayat, Azam Temorai, Safi Khan, Osman Shirzad, Faheem Jan, Puneet Atal, Asif Rauf, Javed Khan

Match Details

Match: MSC Frankfurt vs Aachen Rising Stars, Match 8

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Date and Time (IST): 18th May, 6:30 PM

Pitch report

Although other teams couldn’t live up to expectations, it seemed as though MSC Frankfurt found it pretty easy to bat on this wicket on the first day of the tournament. The bowlers did a decent job but are expected to bring out their A-game on Day 2 of the competition.

We can expect first innings par scores to be around 90-110 with batting first teams looking dominant on this surface.

ECS T10 Germany, Krefeld 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSF vs ARS)

MSF vs ARS Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Habib Rahman, Sagar Kataria, Adel Khan, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Faheem Jan, Shahid Afridi, Qader Khan, Asif Rauf, Javed Khan, Waseem Khan, Nafees Buttar

Captain: Adel Khan Vice-captain: Sagar Kataria

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sagar Kataria, Adel Khan, Varun Reddy, Faheem Jan, Shahid Afridi, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Osman Shirzad, Javed Khan, Waseem Khan, Nafees Buttar

Captain: Shahid Afridi Vice-captain: Qader Khan