MSF vs CAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 6

The sixth match of this week's European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 has MSC Frankfurt (MSF) taking on the Calpe Giants (CAG) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

MSC Frankfurt began their ECL T10 campaign with a stunning win over VOC Rotterdam. Their bowlers were bang on the money and will be hoping to lead their side to yet another win today. However, they face a decent Calpe Giants side who gave a good account of themselves against Alby Zalmi. With some promising youngsters in their ranks, the Giants will fancy a win against MSC Frankfurt, who will start as favorites. With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Cartama.

MSF vs CAG Probable Playing 11 Today

MSF XI

Sekander Khan (c), Shahid Afridi Jr, Amin Khan, Atiq Awan, Paramveer Singh, Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi, Daud Mohammad, Waled Khan (wk), Zahibullah Aryoubi and Waheed Ahmed

CAG XI

Louis Bruce, Marc Gouws, Iain Latin, Kenroy Nestor, Avinash Pai (c), Andrew James (wk), Lee Sims, Richard Cunningham, Maanav Nayak, Samarth Bodha and Zach Simpson

Match Details

MSF vs CAG, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 1st March 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Cartama Oval with some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get some swing early on, although they are likely to revert to a change of pace as the match progresses. There is a hint of inconsistent bounce, which should favor the bowlers. However, the dimensions of the ground should make for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum in this format.

Today’s MSF vs CAG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Avinash Pai: Avinash Pai didn't have the best of outings against Alby Zalmi, with the Calpe Giants captain batting lower down the order as well. However, he presents value with his experience and is expected to bowl as well, making him a good option for your MSG vs CAG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Louis Bruce: Young Louis Bruce was the standout player for the Calpe Giants in their loss to Alby Zalmi. While Bruce put in an economical stint with the ball, it was his batting ability that came as a pleasant surprise. Technically sound and with a good head on his shoulders, Bruce should come up with the goods yet again in this fixture.

All-rounder

Shahid Afridi Jr: Star all-rounder Shahid Afridi Jr had a brilliant outing in the Group D opener, picking up a wicket and scoring some quick runs at the top of the order. His ability to score runs at a rapid rate makes him one of the most sought-after players in Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Qader Khan: Qader Khan was the star of the show for MSC Frankfurt against Rotterdam as he picked up three wickets in his two overs. Qader is one of Frankfurt's go-to bowlers and given his experience and form, he is a must-have in your MSF vs CAG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MSF vs CAG Dream11 prediction team

Avinash Pai (CAG)

Louis Bruce (CAG)

Shahid Afridi (MSF)

Important stats for MSF vs CAG Dream11 prediction team

Louis Bruce - 57(28) and 1/12 in the previous ECL T10 match vs Alby Zalmi

Shahid Afridi - 26(13) and 1/10 in the previous ECL T10 match vs VOC Rotterdam

Qader Khan - 3/8 in the previous ECL T10 match vs VOC Rotterdam

MSF vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10 2022)

MSF vs CAG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Pai, S Khan, Z Arjubi, L Bruce, K Nestor, S Afridi, I Latin, W Ahmed, Q Khan, J Azizi and M Gouws

Captain: S Afridi. Vice-captain: S Khan.

MSF vs CAG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, S Khan, A Awan, L Bruce, K Nestor, S Afridi, M Nayak, S Bodha, Q Khan, J Azizi and M Gouws

Captain: S Afridi. Vice-captain: L Bruce.

Edited by Samya Majumdar