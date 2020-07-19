MSF vs FCD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - July 19th, 2020

The first semi-final of the ECS T10 Frankfurt League 2020 has MSC Frankfurt taking on FCA04 Darmstadt at the Frankfurt Cricket Club.
MSC Frankfurt was in fine form on Saturday with two superlative performances against the likes of Frankfurt CC, and Turk FC Hattersheim am Main.
On the other hand, Darmstadt lost to Wiesbaden earlier today, which saw them slip a place and settle for a match against hot favourites, MSC Frankfurt.
Although MSC Frankfurt is the overwhelming favourite, Darmstadt is more than capable of winning this game given how their batting unit has gone about their work. Either way, another high-scoring thriller awaits with a place in the final beckoning for both sides.
Squads to choose from
MSC Frankfurt
Muslim Yar Ashraf, Sekandar Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Bashir Zamankhel, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Idrees Miakhel, Mohabbat Miakhel, Habib Rahman, Waseem Khan
FCA04 Darmstadt
Anas Saeed, Ansar Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Bisharat Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Yasir Hayat, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif and Toquir Ahmad.
Predicted Playing XIs
MSC Frankfurt
M Rahman, S Khan, A Khan, P Singh, Z Arjubi, N Buttar Ahmad, M Yar Ashraf, Q Khan, S Afridi Jr, D Muhammad and B Zamankhel
FCA04 Darmstadt
M Mudassar, G Saif, Y Hayat, S Rahimzei, A Ahmed, H Kabeer, M Tayyab, Z Khan, U Faroz, B Munir, T Ali
Match Details
Match: MSC Frankfurt vs FCA 04 Darmstadt
Date: 19th July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Frankfurt Cricket Club
Pitch Report
A belter of a track awaits the two sides with 100 being a bare minimum at this venue. While there is some movement on offer with the new ball, the bowlers have struggled to keep the batsmen in check. With this being a knockout fixture, either side will look to bat first, post a big total and pile on the pressure upon the opposition.
ECS T10 Frankfurt League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Kabeer, M Tayyab, S Khan, N Buttar Ahmed, M Mudassar, S Afridi Jr, Y Hayat, G Saif, B Zamankhel, D Muhammad and T Ali
Captain: M Mudassar, Vice-Captain: S Afridi Jr
Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Kabeer, M Tayyab, S Khan, P Singh, M Mudassar, S Afridi Jr, Y Hayat, S Rahimzei, B Zamankhel, D Muhammad and T Ali
Captain: S Afridi Jr, Vice-Captain: H Kabeer