MSF vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 19, 2021

MSC Frankfurt will lock horns with the Koln Challengers in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Krefeld at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

MSC Frankfurt won their first three ECS T10 Krefeld games before losing to the Aachen Rising Stars by nine wickets in their last outing. They are currently sitting at the top of the Group A points table.

Koln Challengers, on the other hand, lost their first two matches and are currently rock-bottom of the Group A points table. They will be looking forward to getting off the mark in the ECS T10 Krefeld at the earliest.

Squads to choose from

MSC Frankfurt

Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan (C), Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman (WK), Zabiullah Aryoubi, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Sultan Ahmad and Wasil Noori.

Koln Challengers

Kesava Motati (C), Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Vijay Rathnavel (WK), Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez, Ajmal Schinwari, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Akhil Giddaluri, Sriram Gurumurthy and Ayush Sharma.

Probable Playing XIs

MSC Frankfurt

Sekandar Khan (C), Adel Khan, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman (WK), Daud Muhammad, Nafees Buttar, Qader Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Qutub Schebeckkhel.

Koln Challengers

Kesava Motati (C), Sriram Gurumurthy, Vijay Rathnavel (WK), Amey Potale, Rohit Narayanan, Ayush Sharma, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Dev Ganatra, Nikhil Patil, Santhosh Mathi, Aravind Muthusubramanian.

Match Details

Match: MSC Frankfurt vs Koln Challengers, Match 9

Date & Time: 19th May 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld.

Pitch Report

Although the wicket at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on, the bowlers have also fared well here. As the track gets easier to bat on as the game progresses, chasing should be the preferred option at the venue.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSF vs KCH)

MSF vs KCH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Krefeld

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Habib Rahman, Adel Khan, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Waheed Ahmed, Nafees Buttar, Nikhil Patil.

Captain: Adel Khan. Vice-captain: Shahid Afridi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Habib Rahman, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Sriram Gurumurthy, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Waheed Ahmed, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil.

Captain: Adel Khan. Vice-captain: Shahid Afridi.