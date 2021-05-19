MSF vs KCH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 19, 2021

MSC Frankfurt will be up against Koln Challengers in the 10th match of the ECS T10 Krefeld at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Wednesday. It will be the second consecutive meeting of the day between the two sides.

MSC Frankfurt are currently sitting at the top of the Group A points table with three wins from their four games, with their only loss coming against the Aachen Rising Stars by nine wickets. The Sekandar Khan-led side will be looking forward to winning both their matches on Wednesday and further strengthening their position in the ECS T10 Krefeld.

Koln Challengers, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table with two losses from as many matches. They lost both their matches against VFB Gelsenkirchen on the opening day of the ECS T10 Krefeld. Kesava Motati and co. will be hoping to pick up a win and finally open their account in the tournament.

Squads to choose from

MSC Frankfurt

Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan (C), Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman (WK), Zabiullah Aryoubi, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Sultan Ahmad and Wasil Noori.

Koln Challengers

Kesava Motati (C), Amey Potale, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil, Rohit Narayanan, Dev Ganatra, Vijay Rathnavel (WK), Santhosh Mathi, Abdul Ajeez, Ajmal Schinwari, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Akhil Giddaluri, Sriram Gurumurthy and Ayush Sharma.

Probable Playing XIs

MSC Frankfurt

Sekandar Khan (C), Adel Khan, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman (WK), Daud Muhammad, Nafees Buttar, Qader Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Waheed Ahmed, Qutub Schebeckkhel.

Koln Challengers

Kesava Motati (C), Sriram Gurumurthy, Vijay Rathnavel (WK), Amey Potale, Rohit Narayanan, Ayush Sharma, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Dev Ganatra, Nikhil Patil, Santhosh Mathi, Aravind Muthusubramanian.

Match Details

Match: MSC Frankfurt vs Koln Challengers, Match 10, ECS T10 Krefeld

Date & Time: 19th May 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground is a sporting one, with the average first innings score at the venue being 92 runs. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen should be able to play shots on the up. On the bowling front, while the pacers are expected to get some movement early on, the spinners will also come into play as the game progresses.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSF vs KCH)

MSF vs KCH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Krefeld (Source: ECN.cricket)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Habib Rahman, Adel Khan, Sriram Gurumurthy, Amey Potale, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Waheed Ahmed, Nafees Buttar, Nikhil Patil.

Captain: Adel Khan. Vice-captain: Shahid Afridi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Habib Rahman, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Sriram Gurumurthy, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Aravind Muthusubramanian, Waheed Ahmed, Srinivas Nareshkumar, Nikhil Patil.

Captain: Adel Khan. Vice-captain: Shahid Afridi.