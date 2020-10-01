MSF vs LCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - Oct 1st, 2020

Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt League 2020 match pits MSC Frankfurt against Lemar CC Oberursel at the Frankfurt Oval Stadium on Thursday. Both the sides have lost the two games they've played, and will be seeking their first win today.

MSC Frankfurt scored a decent total of 106 in their first game but failed to defend the target and lost to FCA 04 Darmstadt by four wickets. In their second fixture, the batsmen failed to come to the party and hence MSC lost that game as well.

Lemar CC's issues have been compounded with their batting unit failing to put on a good show. Moreoever, they have lost their matches by huge margins of 33 and 85 runs. As a result, MSC Frankfurt will come into this game as favourites and will be hoping to reverse their fortunes with a win today.

Squads to choose from

MSC Frankfurt

Habib Rahman, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Paramveer Singh, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Qader Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Shahid Afridi Jr, Daud Muhammad, Waseem Khan, Bashir Zamankhel, Idress Miakhel

Lemar CC Oberursel

A Abedi, A Lemar, A N Zadran, A Gul, Anwar Khan, Arman Noor, Azad Zadran, B Kakar, E Ullah, H Lemar, H Sher, I Zadran, I Lemar, I H Shir, J Shir, J Shenshah, KM Shinwari, K Khan, L Lemar, N Lemar, N Ahmed, R Karezei, R Mohammad.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

MSC Frankfurt

Sekandar Khan(C), Muslim Yar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman (WK), Hamza Sayed Ameer, Rasheed Najam, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Sultan Ahmad

Lemar CC Oberursel

Alif Gul (WK), Momand Rahamatullah, Khan Anar, Sher Yasin, Momand Ezharullah, Sher Hask (C), Mohammad Ahmad, Atif Shams, Sher Miran, Sakhi Allah-Noor and Sher Sadakat.

Match Details

Match: Lemar CC Oberursel vs MSC Frankfurt

Date: 1st October, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

The pitch at Frankfurt Oval is batsman-friendly, but the bowlers will also be assisted with some swing in the first half of the innings. The ground is known for its relatively short boundaries, and we could be in for a high-scoring contest today.

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MSF vs LCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Momand Rahmatullah, Hamza Sayed Ameer, S Khan, S Yasin, S Afridi Jr, A Khan, M Yar Ashraf, S Hask, D Muhammad, A Shams, S Sadakat

Captain: A Khan Vice Captain: S Hask

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Momand Rahmatullah, Alif Gul, S Yasin, S Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, M Ahmad, M Yar Ashraf, A Khan, D Muhammad, A Shams and S Miran.

Captain: M Yar Ashraf Vice Captain: S Khan