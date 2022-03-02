MSF vs MSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 12

The 12th match of this week's European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 has MSC Frankfurt (MSF) taking on the Malta Super Kings (MSK) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

MSC Frankfurt are the team to beat in this week's ECL T10 Group D with three wins in three games. Riding on the exploits of their bowling attack, MSC Frankfurt are on course for a top-two finish. However, they will be eager to sustain their momentum into the knockout phase as well with a good performance today. Matla Super Kings, meanwhile, head into the game on the back of a 85-run win over the Calpe Giants, but will start as underdogs against a strong MSC Frankfurt side. With both teams eyeing the two points on offer, a cracking game beckons in Cartama.

MSF vs MSK Probable Playing 11 Today

MSF XI

Sekander Khan (c), Shahid Afridi Jr, Amin Khan, Atiq Awan, Paramveer Singh, Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi, Daud Mohammad, Waled Khan (wk), Zahibullah Aryoubi and Waheed Ahmed

MSK XI

Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (c), Fanyan Mughal, Varun Prasath, Aaftab Khan (wk), Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Suhrid Roy, Muhammad Ajmal and Sumair Khan

Match Details

MSF vs MSK, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 2nd March 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track awaits the two sides, there should be ample help on offer for the bowlers. The new ball should do a bit for the pacers, who will be wary of the dimensions of the ground. The batters will look to target the shorter side of the ground, with the ball likely to skid on to the bat nicely. Wickets in hand will be key, with 110 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s MSF vs MSK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aaftab Khan: Aaftab Khan has blown hot and cold in the tournament with the bat. Although he didn't bat in the previous game, his wicketkeeping ability served him and his side well. With Aaftab likely to be promoted today given his big-hitting prowess, he is a fine addition to your MSF vs MSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Fanyan Mughal: Fanyan Mughal is due for a big performance with both the bat and ball in this week's ECL T10. Although Mughal has shown glimpses of his ability in previous games, consistency has evaded him. While his bowling is key in the middle overs, Mughal's batting prowess alone should make him a fine option for this game.

All-rounder

Shahid Afridi Jr: Star all-rounder Shahid Afridi Jr has been sensational with the ball, nailing his yorkers and unfurling thunderbolts in the powerplay overs. However, Shahid Afridi is best known for his big-hitting ability, something that is yet to come to the fore. With Afridi in decent form, he is a must-have in your MSF vs MSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Qader Khan: Qader Khan's bowling prowess has served him well with the pacer picking up five wickets in three matches. Qader has been mixing it up nicely, using the pitch conditions to good effect. And given his recent form, he could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MSF vs MSK Dream11 prediction team

Shahid Afridi (MSF) - 215 points

Qader Khan (MSF) - 213 points

Amar Sharma (MSK) - 173 points

Important stats for MSF vs MSK Dream11 prediction team

Varun Prasath - 109 runs in 3 ECL T10 matches, Average: 36.33

Shahid Afridi - 4 wickets in 3 ECL T10 matches, Average: 9.00

Qader Khan - 5 wickets in 3 ECL T10 matches, Average: 6.40

MSF vs MSK Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10 2022)

MSF vs MSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, S Khan, F Mughal, B Arora, P Singh, S Afridi Jr, A Sharma, V Prasath, Q Khan, A Bishnoi and J Azizi

Captain: S Afridi Jr. Vice-captain: A Sharma.

MSF vs MSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, S Khan, F Mughal, G Chaturvedi, D Muhammad, S Afridi Jr, A Sharma, V Prasath, Q Khan, A Bishnoi and J Azizi

Captain: S Afridi Jr. Vice-captain: F Mughal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar