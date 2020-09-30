MSF vs SVW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - Sept 30th, 2020

MSC Frankfurt will take on SV Wiesbaden 1899 in the ECS T10 League Frankfurt on Wednesday. It will be Frankfurt’s second game in a row whereas SV Wiesbaden will be playing their first game of the second edition.

Both teams have a well-balanced and robust line-up with a few experienced players. Frankfurt go into this game as favourites, but Wiesbaden can cause an upset on their day. With two well-balanced sides going up against each other, we can expect a fantastic match on Wednesday evening.

Squads to choose from

MSC Frankfurt

Habib Rahman, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Paramveer Singh, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Qader Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Shahid Afridi Jr, Daud Muhammad, Waseem Khan, Bashir Zamankhel, Idress Miakhel

SV Wiesbaden 1899

Shahn Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Amin Khan, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Khalid Khan Zadran, Jawed Khan, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Nasrullah Zadran, Abdullah Zadran and Momin Zadran.

Predicted Playing XIs

SV Wiesbaden 1899

K Khan Zadran, S Agha, M Rahimi, M Zadran, J Khan, E Zadran, A Zadran, F Khan Nasseri, A Khan and M Zadran

MSC Frankfurt

M Rahman, S Khan, A Khan, P Singh, Z Arjubi, N Buttar Ahmad, M Yar Ashraf, Q Khan, S Afridi Jr, D Muhammad and B Zamankhel

Match Details

Match: MSC Frankfurt vs SV Wiesbaden 1889

Date: 30th September, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Oval, Frankfurt

Pitch Report

The strip in Frankfurt will be a favourable one for the batters. We can expect a high-scoring game too as two strong batting line-ups will play at the venue. With not much turn on offer for the spinners, both teams will be banking on their pacers to get them wickets early in the game. With rain expected, the captains will be looking to win the toss and bat first.

ECS T10 Frankfurt Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MSF vs SVW Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1 S Agha, H Rahman, A Khan, E Zadran, S Khan, F Khan Nasseri, M Yar Ashraf, M Zadran, E Zadran, D Muhammad and S Khan Afridi.

Captain: S Khan Vice Captain: S Agha

Fantasy Suggestion #2 S Agha, H Rahman, A Khan, E Zadran, S Khan, F Khan Nasseri, N Zadran, M Yar Ashraf, J Khan, E Zadran and B Zamankhel.

Captain: A Khan Vice Captain: H Rahman