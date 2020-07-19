MSF vs TUH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Frankfurt Match - July 19th, 2020

The final of the ECS T10 Frankfurt League is upon us as MSC Frankfurt take on Turk FC Hattersheim am Main on Sunday.

Both teams have put on commendable performances and they come into this game with a lot of momentum on their side. While MSC are unbeaten so far, Turk's only loss came at the hands of MSC Frankfurt on Saturday.

However, much has changed over the weekend, which makes it a very competitive encounter for either side in Frankfurt.

Squads to choose from

MSC Frankfurt

Muslim Yar Ashraf, Sekandar Khan, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Bashir Zamankhel, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Idrees Miakhel, Mohabbat Miakhel, Habib Rahman, Waseem Khan

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main

Abdul Hamid Bhatti, Anees Ur Rehman Bhatti, Javeed Butt, Shehid Ahmed, Abdul Salam Bhatti, Atta Ul Mannan Butt, Umair Khalid, Saad Latif Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Nawabzad Mohamed Ameer Bin Jung, Amir Waheed, Inaam Ullah, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor Zadran, Naser Mahmod Khan, Yousaf Ramzan Butt, Yasir Mehmood Shelkh, Mahid Butt, Tahir Ahmed, Rana Rizwan Ahmad and Hasher Rehma Bhatti.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

MSC Frankfurt

H Rahman, S Khan, N Buttar Ahmad, P Singh, Z Arjubi, M Yar Ashraf, A Khan, S Afridi Jr, Q Khan, D Muhammad and W Khan

Turk FC am Hattersheim am Main

A Hamid, S Ahmed, Y Ramzan Butt, I Ullah, F Bashir, Z Qamar, A Noor, M Butt, A Bhatti, Y Mehmood and H Rehman-Bhatti

Match Details

Match: MSC Frankfurt vs Turk FC am Hattersheim am Main

Date: 19th July 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Frankfurt Cricket Club

Pitch Report

As seen in all nine games in the ECS T10 Frankfurt League so far, the batsmen have had a more significant say in the outcome of the game than the bowlers. With a lack of turn from the surface, the spinners are bound to be targeted by the batsmen, who will target the square boundaries which are relatively smaller than the straighter ones. All in all, 100 should be par on this surface with batting first being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Frankfurt League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MSF vs TUH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmed, F Bashir, N Buttar, Y Ramzan-Butt, M Yar Ashraf, S Afridi Jr, A Noor-Zadran, A Khan, Q Khan, D Muhammad and H Rehma-Bhatti

Captain: F Bashir, Vice-Captain: M Yar Ashraf

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Rehman, F Bashir, N Buttar, Y Ramzan-Butt, M Yar Ashraf, S Afridi Jr, A Noor-Zadran, A Khan, Q Khan, A Waheed and H Rehma-Bhatti

Captain: F Bashir, Vice-Captain: S Afridi Jr