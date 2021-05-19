MSF vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Krefeld match - May 20, 2021

In the 13th match of the ECS T10 Krefeld tournament, MSC Frankfurt will play against VfB Gelsenkirchen at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Defending champions MSC Frankfurt are dominating the ECS T10 Krefeld competition, having won five out of six matches so far. They are now placed in top spot in Group A. MSC Frankfurt's only defeat came against Aachen Rising Stars.

VfB Gelsenkirchen too have had an impressive tournament and have lost just one game so far. Their solitary defeat came against Bayer Uerdingen Boosters by six wickets.

Squads to choose from

MSC Frankfurt

Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Sekandar Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer,Waseem Khan,Sajid Khan Afridi, Sultan Ahmad, Wasil Noori, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Aryoubi.

VfB Gelsenkirchen

Vignaesh Sankaran, Arvind Raju, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Nihal Mattoo, Afzal Pathan, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Phanish Rachuru, Swapnil Varhade, Shahidullah Arman, Shrutarv Awasthi, Sivasai Yeesakonu, Anil Kavi, Suliman Hugakhil, Mirwali Jabarkheel, Neeraj Hukeri, Ebnimin Qanee, Hammed Ghane Zanei, Mubashir Hussain.

Probable Playing XIs

MSC Frankfurt

Hamza Sayed Ameer, Wasil Noori, Habib Rahman (wk), Sader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Sekandar Khan (c), Nafee Buttar, Shahid Afridi, Waseem Khan, Adel Khan, Qutub Schebeckkhel

VfB Gelsenkirchen

Swapnil Varhade (c) (wk), Shahidullah Arman, Anil Kavi, Arfan Malik, Rubesh Palaniappan, Nihal Mattoo, Sahalom Dhaly, Mezeyn Kamal, Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Ebnimin Qanee

Match Details

Match: MSC Frankfurt vs VfB Gelsenkirchen, Match 13

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 20th May, 12:30 PM

Pitch report

Out of all the teams participating in the tournament, MSC Frankfurt have been exceptional in reading the wicket. They have been going for their calculated shots and also picking up wickets at regular intervals. The average first innings score is around 80-90.

Chasing teams’ record has been impressive so far in the competition. The captain winning the toss would love to bowl first.

ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSF vs VG)

MSF vs VG Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Swapnil Varhade, Adel Khan, Kamran Khan, Suliman Hugakhil, Shahid Afridi, Shahidullah Arman, Qader Khan, Sahalom Dhaly, Nafees Buttar, Rubesh Palaniappan, Waseem Khan

Captain: Adel Khan Vice-captain: Qader Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Habib Rahman, Adel Khan, Kamran Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Shahid Afridi, Arfan Malik, Qader Khan, Sahalom Dhaly, Nafees Buttar, Rubesh Palaniappan, Waseem Khan

Captain: Shahid Afridi Vice-captain: Kamran Khan