MSF vs VOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match playoff 1

The first playoff of ECL T10 will be played between MSC Frankfurt (MSF) and VOC Rotterdam (VOC) on Thursday, March 3. The Cartama Oval in Cartama will host this contest.

Having won the last meeting between the two teams, MSC Frankfurt will undoubtedly feel more confident when the two sides face off in the play-offs.

MSC Frankfurt have had an outstanding season, with no defeats in any of their games. They finished the league stage first in the points table.

MSF vs VOC Probable Playing XIs

MSF

Sekandar Khan (c), Amin Khan, Shahiid Afridi, Atiq Awan. Waled Khan (wk), Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Paramver Singh, Jawad Azizi, Waheed Ahmed, Waseem Khan

VOC

Arnav Jain, Tim de Kok, Jelte Schooneim, Mohammad Durrani, David Mullet (wk), Pierce Fletcher, Siebe van Wingerden, Roman Harhangi, Boris Hoes, Burhan Niaz, Ramdas Upadhyaya

Match Details

Match: MSC Frankfurt vs VOC Rotterdam, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: March 03, 2022; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval Stadium is well-balanced. There will be help available for both batters and bowlers. Surely, the team that wins the toss should choose to bat first.

Today's MSF vs VOC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amin Khan: Amin has been a consistent performer this season. He has scored 124 runs at an average of 24.8 in five games. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Sekandar Khan: He has 132 runs from five games at an average of 15.50, making him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Jelte Schoonheim: He has been a consistent all-rounder throughout the tournament and could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team. Jelte has picked up two wickets and has scored 122 runs at an average of 24.4 in five games.

Bowlers

Qader Khan: Qader has done a fantastic job with the ball. In five games, he has taken seven wickets at an average of 11.14.

Five best players to pick in MSF vs VOC Dream11 prediction team

Waled Khan (MSF); 181 points.

Daud Muhammad (MSF); 233 points.

Ramdas Upadhaya (VOC); 210 points.

Jawad Azizi (MSF); 232 points.

Waheed Ahmad-I (MSF); 156 points.

Key stats for MSF vs VOC Dream11 prediction team

Arnav Jain - 76 runs and seven wickets in five games; batting average: 15.20.

Shahid Afridi – 33 runs and four wickets in five games; bowling average: 17.25.

Tim de Kok – 109 runs in five games; batting average: 21.80.

MSF vs VOC Dream11 Prediction

MSF vs VOC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amin Khan, Sekandar Khan, Tim de Kok, Burhan Niaz, Jelte Schooneim, Pierce Fletcher, Daud Muhammad, Arnav Jain, Ramdas Upadhyaya, Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi.

Captain: Arnav Jain | Vice-captain: Daud Muhammad.

MSF vs VOC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: David Mullet, Sekandar Khan, Tim de Kok, Burhan Niaz, Jelte Schooneim, Daud Muhammad, Shahiid Afridi, Arnav Jain, Waheed Ahmed, Qader Khan, Jawad Azizi.

Captain: Arnav Jain | Vice-captain: Shahiid Afridi.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava