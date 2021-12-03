MSW vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Encore, 1st Quarter-final 

Msida Warriors (MSW) will take on Marsa (MAR) in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday.

Msida Warriors finished second in Group A with four wins, two losses, and two no-results. Marsa were inconsistent in the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 as well, returning with four wins, three losses and a no-result in the group stage.

MSW vs MAR Probable Playing 11 today

Msida Warriors: Akhil Piostine, Rahul Nair, Divyesh Kumar, Ratish Nair, Shijil Joy (c), Rockey Dianish (wk), Joy Mathai, Sajith Sukumaran, Ashwin Paul, Renil Paul, Minesh Mathai

Marsa: Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Noman Mehar, Jawinder Singh, David Athwal, John Grima (c & wk), Farhan Masih, Fazil Rahman, Niraj Khanna

Match Details

MSW vs MAR, ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021, 1st Quarter-final

Date & Time: December 3rd 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has been an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Another solid batting track is likely to be in store for today's first ECS T10 Malta Encore quarter-final.

Today’s MSW vs MAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rockey Dianish is MSW's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Malta Encore, having accumulated 118 runs in five innings so far.

Batter

Divyesh Kumar has amassed 110 runs at a strike rate of 186.44 in addition to taking three wickets at an economy of 5.70 in the ECS T10 Malta Encore.

All-rounder

Fanyan Mughal is arguably MAR's best player. He has scored 134 runs at a strike rate of 186.11. On the bowling front, he has picked up two wickets at an economy of 6.40.

Bowler

David Athwal has been in excellent form with the ball in the ECS T10 Malta Encore. He has taken six wickets in just three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in MSW vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Divyesh Kumar (MSW): 308 points

Fanyan Mughal (MAR): 306 points

Shijil Joy (MSW): 257 points

Rockey Dianish (MSW): 235 points

David Athwal (MAR): 228 points

Important stats for MSW vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team

Divyesh Kumar: 110 runs & 3 wickets

Shijil Joy: 6 wickets

Fanyan Mughal: 134 runs & 2 wickets

David Athwal: 6 wickets

MSW vs MAR Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malta Encore)

Dream11 Team for Msida Warriors vs Marsa - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rockey Dianish, Zeeshan Khan, Divyesh Kumar, Jawinder Singh, Fanyan Mughal, Rahul Nair, Joy Mathai, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Shijil Joy, Sajith Sukumaran

Captain: Divyesh Kumar. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal

Dream11 Team for Msida Warriors vs Marsa - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Rockey Dianish, Zeeshan Khan, Noman Mehar, Divyesh Kumar, Fanyan Mughal, Joy Mathai, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Shijil Joy, Sajith Sukumaran

ALSO READ

Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Shijil Joy

Edited by Samya Majumdar