MSW vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Encore, 1st Quarter-final 

Msida Warriors (MSW) will take on Marsa (MAR) in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday.
Msida Warriors finished second in Group A with four wins, two losses, and two no-results. Marsa were inconsistent in the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 as well, returning with four wins, three losses and a no-result in the group stage.
MSW vs MAR Probable Playing 11 today
Msida Warriors: Akhil Piostine, Rahul Nair, Divyesh Kumar, Ratish Nair, Shijil Joy (c), Rockey Dianish (wk), Joy Mathai, Sajith Sukumaran, Ashwin Paul, Renil Paul, Minesh Mathai
Marsa: Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Noman Mehar, Jawinder Singh, David Athwal, John Grima (c & wk), Farhan Masih, Fazil Rahman, Niraj Khanna
Match Details
MSW vs MAR, ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021, 1st Quarter-final
Date & Time: December 3rd 2021, 1 PM IST
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has been an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Another solid batting track is likely to be in store for today's first ECS T10 Malta Encore quarter-final.
Today’s MSW vs MAR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Rockey Dianish is MSW's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Malta Encore, having accumulated 118 runs in five innings so far.
Batter
Divyesh Kumar has amassed 110 runs at a strike rate of 186.44 in addition to taking three wickets at an economy of 5.70 in the ECS T10 Malta Encore.
All-rounder
Fanyan Mughal is arguably MAR's best player. He has scored 134 runs at a strike rate of 186.11. On the bowling front, he has picked up two wickets at an economy of 6.40.
Bowler
David Athwal has been in excellent form with the ball in the ECS T10 Malta Encore. He has taken six wickets in just three games.
Top 5 best players to pick in MSW vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team
Divyesh Kumar (MSW): 308 points
Fanyan Mughal (MAR): 306 points
Shijil Joy (MSW): 257 points
Rockey Dianish (MSW): 235 points
David Athwal (MAR): 228 points
Important stats for MSW vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team
Divyesh Kumar: 110 runs & 3 wickets
Shijil Joy: 6 wickets
Fanyan Mughal: 134 runs & 2 wickets
David Athwal: 6 wickets
MSW vs MAR Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malta Encore)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rockey Dianish, Zeeshan Khan, Divyesh Kumar, Jawinder Singh, Fanyan Mughal, Rahul Nair, Joy Mathai, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Shijil Joy, Sajith Sukumaran
Captain: Divyesh Kumar. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Rockey Dianish, Zeeshan Khan, Noman Mehar, Divyesh Kumar, Fanyan Mughal, Joy Mathai, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Shijil Joy, Sajith Sukumaran
Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Shijil Joy