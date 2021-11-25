MSW vs OVR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Encore Matches 15 & 16 

The Msida Warriors (MSW) will take on Overseas (OVR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta Encore matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday.

Both teams are placed towards the bottom of the ECS T10 Malta Encore points table. While the Msida Warriors are fourth with two wins and as many losses, Overseas have only two wins from six games and are at the bottom of the pile.

MSW vs OVR Probable Playing 11 today

Msida Warriors: Rockey Dianish (wk), Renil Paul, Sajith Sukumaran, Rijesh Jayamalli, Sebin Joseph, Shijil Joy (c), Basil Joy, Divyesh Kumar, Tony Louis, Akhil Piostine, Ratish Nair

Overseas: Charl Kleine-Punte, Jurg Hirschi (c), Kivian Johnson, Sean Byrne (wk), Frankie Spiteri, David Marks, Eldon Pillay, Peter Rydzkowski, Aron Oulton, Ethan Xuereb, Gerald Sant

Match Details

MSW vs OVR, ECS T10 Malta Encore, Matches 15 and 16

Date & Time: November 25th 2021, 5 & 7 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has been a good one to bat on. After 12 ECS T10 Malta Encore games, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 85 runs. Both chasing sides and teams batting first have won six games apiece.

Today’s MSW vs OVR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rockey Dianish has been batting well in the ECS T10 Malta Encore, chipping in with 86 runs at a strike rate of 121.12.

Batter

Charl Kleine-Punte has been in solid form with the bat, having amassed 154 runs at a strike rate of 155.55. He has also taken three wickets.

All-rounders

David Marks has been consistent with the ball in the ECS T10 Malta Encore, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.50.

Divyesh Kumar has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 158.82 in addition to picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.00.

Bowler

Shijil Joy has bowled well in the ECS T10 Malta Encore, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 7.37.

Top 5 best players to pick in MSW vs OVR Dream11 Prediction Team

Charl Kleine-Punte (OVR): 308 points

David Marks (OVR): 254 points

Jurg Hirschi (OVR): 199 points

Divyesh Kumar (MSW): 196 points

Shijil Joy (MSW): 170 points

Important stats for MSW vs OVR Dream11 Prediction Team

Charl Kleine-Punte: 154 runs & 3 wickets

David Marks: 36 runs & 4 wickets

Divyesh Kumar: 54 runs & 3 wickets

Shijil Joy: 4 wickets

MSW vs OVR Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Malta Encore)

Dream11 Team for Msida Warriors vs Overseas - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rockey Dianish, Charl Kleine-Punte, Renil Paul, Aron Oulton, Jurg Hirschi, David Marks, Divyesh Kumar, Sajith Sukumaran, Sebin Joseph, Shijil Joy, Peter Rydzkowski

Captain: Charl Kleine-Punte. Vice-captain: Divyesh Kumar

Dream11 Team for Msida Warriors vs Overseas - ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Frankie Spiteri, Rockey Dianish, Charl Kleine-Punte, Renil Paul, Ratish Nair, Jurg Hirschi, David Marks, Divyesh Kumar, Ethan Xuereb, Sebin Joseph, Shijil Joy

Captain: David Marks. Vice-captain: Shijil Joy

Edited by Samya Majumdar