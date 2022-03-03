MSK vs CAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10 2022, Group D Eliminator 1

Malta Super Kings (MSK) will take on the Calpe Giants (CAG) in Group D's first Eliminator of the European Cricket League (ECL) 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Malta Super Kings have won just one out of their five ECL T10 games and finished fifth in the league phase. The Calpe Giants, meanwhile, are yet to win a game in the tournament, losing five matches in a row.

MSK vs CAG Probable Playing 11 today

Malta Super Kings: Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (c), Aaftab Khan (wk), Varun Prasath, Fanyan Mughal, Sumair Khan, Muhammad Ajmal, Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Justin Shaju

Calpe Giants: Kenroy Nestor, Iain Latin (c), Maanav Nayak, Blaise Cook, Michael Kelly, Dave Barley, Samarth Bodha, Andrew James (wk), Michael Lamin, Lee Sims, Zachary Simpson

Match Details

MSK vs CAG, ECL T10, Group D, Eliminator 1

Date & Time: March 3rd 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 game.

Today’s MSK vs CAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aaftab Khan has contributed well with the bat in the ECL T10, scoring 50 runs at a strike rate of 135.13.

Batters

Iain Latin has amassed 63 runs at a strike rate of 153.65 in addition to taking one wicket.

Varun Prasath has been in good form with the willow, scoring 130 runs at a strike rate of 245.28.

All-rounder

Amar Sharma is yet to fire on the batting front in the ECL T10, but he has been in excellent form with the ball. He has picked up six wickets in thr competition.

Bowler

Ashok Bishnoi has been in fine bowling form, returning with seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.22.

Top 5 best players to pick in MSK vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Team

Ashok Bishnoi (MSK): 292 points

Amar Sharma (MSK): 222 points

Varun Prasath (MSK): 205 points

Iain Latin (CAG): 159 points

Maanav Nayak (CAG): 151 points

Important stats for MSK vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Team

Varun Prasath: 130 runs

Ashok Bishnoi: 7 wickets

Amar Sharma: 6 wickets

Iain Latin: 63 runs & 1 wicket

MSK vs CAG Dream11 Prediction (ECL T10)

Dream11 Team for Malta Super Kings vs Calpe Giants - Group D Eliminator 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aaftab Khan, Bikram Arora, Varun Prasath, Iain Latin, Kenroy Nestor, Fanyan Mughal, Amar Sharma, Maanav Nayak, Ashok Bishnoi, Samarth Bodha, Michael Kelly

Captain: Ashok Bishnoi. Vice-captain: Varun Prasath.

Dream11 Team for Malta Super Kings vs Calpe Giants - Group D Eliminator 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aaftab Khan, Varun Prasath, Gopal Chaturvedi, Iain Latin, Kenroy Nestor, Fanyan Mughal, Amar Sharma, Maanav Nayak, Justin Shaju, Ashok Bishnoi, Samarth Bodha

Captain: Amar Sharma. Vice-captain: Kenroy Nestor.

Edited by Samya Majumdar