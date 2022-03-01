MSK vs CAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Match 9

Malta Super Kings will take on Calpe Giants in the ninth match of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

Malta Super Kings were underwhelming on Monday and failed to match expectations. They lost both their games against V.O.C Rotterdam and Ostend Exiles by eight wickets and 42 runs respectively.

They will be desperate to get off the mark with a win here. Meanwhile, Calpe Giants have played only one game in the tournament where they ended up losing to Alby Zalmi by six runs. They too, will be eyeing, their first win here.

MSK vs CAG Probable Playing 11 Today

MSK XI

Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (c), Fanyan Mughal, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Aaftab Khan (wk), Sumair Khan, Muhammad Ajmal, Waseem Abbas, Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Suhrid Roy

CAG XI

Louis Bruce, Marc Gouws, Iain Latin, Kenroy Nestor, Balaji Avinash Pai (c), Andrew Cromb (wk), Lee Sims, Maanav Nayak, Richard Cunningham, Samarth Bodha, Zachary Simpson

Match Details

MSK vs CAG, European Cricket League 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 1st March, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. 120 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s MSK vs CAG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B Avinash Pai is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper position in the Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 199 runs in nine ECN games at a strike rate of 156.69 and has a highest score of 75 not out.

Batters

L Bruce is a more than capable batter who can take on the bowlers at any point of the game. He has scored 119 runs in nine ECN matches at a strike rate of 123.95 and has also picked up five wickets.

All-rounders

M Gouws is a brilliant all-rounder who can prove to be a great captaincy choice for your MSK vs CAG Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 11 runs and has also picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

A Bishnoi is a wonderful bowler who has been on target recently. He’d love to pick up more wickets here.

Top 5 best players to pick in MSK vs CAG Dream11 prediction team

L Bruce (CAG) – 204 points

M Gouws (CAG) – 126 points

A Sharma (MSK) – 103 points

G Chaturvedi (MSK) – 80 points

A Bishnoi (MSK) – 69 points

Important stats for MSK vs CAG Dream11 prediction team

L Bruce: 57 runs and 1 wicket

B Arora: 15 runs

F Mughal: 29 runs

G Chaturvedi: 47 runs

MSK vs CAG Dream11 Prediction Today

MSK vs CAG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Khan, L Bruce, G Chaturvedi, F Mughal, B Arora, M Gouws, A Sharma, W Abbas, A Bishnoi, S Bodha, M Kelly

Captain: L Bruce, Vice-Captain: A Sharma

MSK vs CAG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Khan, L Bruce, G Chaturvedi, B Avinash Pai, B Arora, M Gouws, A Sharma, W Abbas, A Bishnoi, S Bodha, M Kelly

Captain: M Gouws, Vice-Captain: G Chaturvedi

Edited by Diptanil Roy