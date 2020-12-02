MSW vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for ECS Malta 2020 Match 29 – Dec 03, 2020

In the penultimate game of the league stage of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, Msida Warriors CC take on Atlas UTC Knights CC. While it is a dead rubber for Atlas UTC Knights CC, it may well be a do-or-die game for Msida Warriors CC.

Msida Warriors CC have won just three of their eight games in the ECS so far. With seven points in their kitty, they are currently fifth in the ECS points table.

Earlier in the day, they will play the same team. Msida Warriors CC need to win at least one of these two games to qualify for the ECS semi-finals. If they don't, Overseas CC will sneak through.

On the other hand, Atlas UTC Knights CC are sitting comfortably at the top of the ECS points table with 15 points. They are the only team that haven't lost a game in the competition so far and are guaranteed to finish top. The Sujesh K Appu-led side will be looking to keep a clean slate in the league stage and continue their winning momentum ahead of the knockouts.

Squads to choose from

Msida Warriors CC: Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Msida Warriors CC: Shijil Joy, Justin George, Samuel George (wk), Rahul Nair (c), Renil Paul, Akhil Piostine, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Manuel Antony, Tito Thomas, Tom Thomas.

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Basil George, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Alameen Begham, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Justin Shaju, Sujesh K Appu (c), Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Nithin K Babu, Ajay John (wk).

Match Details

Match: Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC

Date: December 3rd 2020, 5 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta is a good one to bat on. The average score batting first is 100 runs. Another belter of a track is likely to be in store for this ECS game, and a high-scoring clash may well be on the cards.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC)

Dream11 team for MSW vs AUK - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Samuel George, Rahul Nair, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Alameen Begham, Justin George, Basil George, Sujesh K Appu, Salu Thomas, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Shijil Joy.

Captain: Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus. Vice-captain: Rahul Nair.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Nair, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Alameen Begham, Justin George, Asif Sha, Renil Paul, Basil George, Salu Thomas, Justin Shaju, Manuel Antony, Basil Joy.

Captain: Shijil Joy. Vice-captain: Rahul Nair.