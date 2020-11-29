In the last game of day one in this week two of this European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, Msida Warriors CC will square off against American University of Malta. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of contrasting forms. While Msida Warriors CC have lost just one game so far, American University of Malta are yet to record a win in this competition.

Msida Warriors CC didn’t have the best of starts to this tournament. In their first two games, they had a big loss and a washout against Marsa CC. However, they came back really well in the next two games to record two wins in a row. They defended scores of 101 and 72 really well and thus, they might be slight favourites going into this game.

Meanwhile, American University of Malta have looked good throughout their three completed games in this tournament but just haven't been able to close out games. They have batted first every time and have defended well too. But they have just not been able to close out games and the Jitesh Kumar Patel-led side have lost all their games in the final over. They will be aiming to bounce back.

Squads to choose from

Msida Warriors CC: Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

American University of Malta: Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Saneesh Kumar, Nishit Bhatt, Prithvi Chauhan, Rammohan Gardas, Girish Bapathu, Mittul Patel, Asif Ali Khan, Akhil Konda.

Predicted Playing XIs

Msida Warriors CC: Samuel George (wk), Justin George, Rahul Nair (c), Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy, Salu Thomas, Basil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas

American University of Malta: Darshit Patankar (wk), Saneesh Kumar, Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Amandeep Ralhan, Mittul Patel, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Nishit Bhatt

Match Details

Match: Msida Warriors CC vs American University of Malta

Date: November 30th 2020, 7 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has favoured the batters a bit. 95 is the average first innings score at this venue in this tournament. More of the same can be expected from this game and another relatively high-scoring game might be on the cards. About 100-105 might be par on this pitch.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSW vs AUM)

Dream11 Team for MSW vs AUM - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Darshit Patankar, Rahul Nair, Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Justin George, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Renil Paul, Shubham Patel, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy

Captain: Rahul Nair Vice-captain: Zoheb Malek

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Darshit Patankar, Rahul Nair, Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Justin George, Zoheb Malek, Abhishek Prajapati, Renil Paul, Shubham Patel, Manuel Antony, Basil Joy

Captain: Abhishek Prajapati Vice-captain: Justin George