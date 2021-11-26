MSW vs BBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Matches 19 and 20

Msida Warriors will be up against Bugibba Blasters in the 19th and 20th match of the ECS-T10 Malta Encore on November 26 at Marsa Sports Club in Malta.
The Msida Warriors have performed decently so far, having won two of their six games with two getting abandoned, and are now holding fourth spot in the points table.
They defeated Mater Dei in the previous game by nine wickets and will look forward to replicating the same performance.
Meanwhile, the Bugibba Blasters are placed in second position with six points and will have their eyes set on the top spot. They lost their previous match against the Southern Crusaders and will be aiming to bounce back in this game.
MSW vs BBL Probable Playing 11 Today
Msida Warriors
Rockey Dianish (WK), Rijesh Jayamalli, Sebin Joseph, Shijil Joy (C), Basil Joy, Divyesh Kumar, Tony Louis, Sajith Sukumaran, Akhil Piostine, Renil Paul, Ratish Nair
Bugibba Blasters
Pulam Bisht, Partha Das (C), Suresh Dobal, Kalki Kumar, Gaurav Maithani (WK), Devendra Negi, Vinay Negi, Sohan Singh, Shiv Rawat, Vijay Singh, Faiz Ullah
Match Details
Match: Msida Warriors vs Bugibba Blasters, ECS T10 Malta Encore
Date and Time: November 26, at 5:00 PM IST and 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta
Pitch Report
The track at Marsa Sports Club generally favors batters. However, in recent games played here, both aspects of the game have been dominating. The average first innings score on this ground in the last four games is approximately 90 runs.
Today’s MSW vs BBL Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Gaurav Maithani: Gaurav has smashed 134 runs in four matches with an excellent average of 67.00. He has also been involved in nine dismissals, which makes him a top pick for today’s match.
Batters
Renil Paul: Renil has scored vital runs for the Warriors and will be aiming to score big in this game. He opens the innings for them and is expected to give them a quick start.
Faiz Ullah: Faiz will be a reliable option in this game given his ability to score at a quick pace. He has scored 77 runs so far with a strike rate of 157.41 and will be looking forward to maintaining his form.
All-rounders
Divyesh Kumar: Divyesh has made contributions in both aspects of the game, scoring 54 runs and also chipping in with three wickets. He will be a wise choice for the captain/vice-captain position for today’s game.
Vinay Negi: Vinay is another top prospect from the all-rounders department who can bring you plenty of Dream11 points. He has scored 29 runs and also picked up two wickets in this tournament.
Bowlers
Shijil Joy: Joy has displayed his consistency by chipping in with wickets regularly. He has four wickets to his name and will be eyeing a few more in today's match.
Sohan Singh: Sohan has been expensive with the ball but has three wickets to his account. We expect him to play a crucial role in today's game.
Top 5 best players to pick in MSW vs BBL Dream11 prediction team
Gaurav Maithani: 280 points
Suresh Dobal: 221 points
Divyesh Kumar: 196 points
Shijil Joy: 170 points
Rockey Dianish: 158 points
Important stats for MSW vs BBL Dream11 prediction team
Gaurav Maithani: 4 matches, 134 runs
Rockey Dianish: 4 matches, 86 runs
Faiz Ullah: 4 matches, 77 runs
Sajith Sukumaran: 4 matches, 38 runs, 1 wicket
Shijil Joy: 4 matches, 4 wickets
MSW vs BBL Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gaurav Maithani, Rockey Dianish, Renil Paul, Faiz Ullah, Vijay Singh, Vinay Negi, Divyesh Kumar, Sajith Sukumaran, Shijil Joy, Sohan Singh, Devendra Negi
Captain: Vinay Negi Vice-Captain: Shijil Joy
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gaurav Maithani, Suresh Dobal, Rockey Dianish, Renil Paul, Faiz Ullah, Ratish Nair, Vinay Negi, Divyesh Kumar, Shijil Joy, Sohan Singh, Sebin Joseph
Captain: Divyesh Kumar Vice-Captain: Gaurav Maithani.