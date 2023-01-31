MSW vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 8

The 8th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Msida Warriors CC (MSW) squaring off against Marsa (MAR) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday, January 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MSW vs MAR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Msida Warriors CC has various in-form players while Marsa has a young squad.

Msida Warriors CC will give it their all to win the match but Marsa is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MSW vs MAR Match Details

The 8th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on January 31 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 8:30 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MSW vs MAR, Match 8

Date and Time: 31st January 2023, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was abandoned due to rain.

MSW vs MAR Form Guide

MSW - Will be playing their first match

MAR - Will be playing their first match

MSW vs MAR Probable Playing XI

MSW Playing XI

No injury updates.

Akhil Piostine (wk), Renil Paul, Shijil Joy, Manuel Antony, Tom Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Tony Louis, Divyesh Kumar, Joy Mathai, Minesh Mathai, Ashwin Paul.

MAR Playing XI

No injury updates

John Grima (wk), Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Farhan Masih, David Athwal, Bikram Arora, Suhrid Roy, Noman Mehar, Uttam Banik.

MSW vs MAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Piostine

A Piostine is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Grima is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Mughal

J Sebastian and H Mughal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Kumar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

F Mughal

S Joseph and F Mughal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Suleman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Antony

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Seemab and M Antony. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Masih is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MSW vs MAR match captain and vice-captain choices

F Mughal

F Mughal will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

H Mughal

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Mughal as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for MSW vs MAR, Match 8

F Mughal

H Mughal

D Kumar

J Sebastian

S Joseph

Msida Warriors CC vs Marsa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Msida Warriors CC vs Marsa Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Piostine.

Batters: H Mughal, D Kumar, J Sebastian, Muhammad Umair.

All-rounders: F Mughal, S Joseph, M Suleman, R Paul.

Bowlers: M Antony, S Seemab.

Msida Warriors CC vs Marsa Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Piostine.

Batters: H Mughal, J Sebastian.

All-rounders: F Mughal, S Joseph, M Suleman, R Paul, S Sukumaran.

Bowlers: M Antony, S Seemab, F Masih.

Poll : 0 votes