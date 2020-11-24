MSW vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Malta 2020 Match 6 – Nov 25, 2020

Msida Warriors CC will be up against Marsa CC in the sixth match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 tournament. This will be the second game between the two sides in less than four hours, and it also happens to be the last game on day two of the ECS tournament.

Msida Warriors CC, formerly known as Kerala Tuskers, are a side built predominantly from players who hail from Kerala. They might be the underdogs in the ECS tournament, but they are not a side that could be taken lightly.

On the other hand, Marsa CC are a veteran in the European Cricket Network (ECN). They are one of the oldest clubs in Malta, and they will be the team to watch out for in this ECS tournament. Moreover, Marsa CC are the hosts for this tournament.

Squads to choose from:

Msida Warriors CC: Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Msida Warriors CC: Samuel George, Justin George, Dives Kumar, Rahul Nair (wk), Renil Paul, Shijil Joy, Tito Thomas, Salu Thomas, Manuel Antony, Basil Joy, Tom Thomas.

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal (c), Glenn Tavilla, Fanyan Mughal, Farhan Masih, Waseem Abbas, John Grima (wk), Sidharth Anand, Noshair Akhter.

Match Details

Match: Msida Warriors CC vs Marsa CC

Date: November 25th, 2020; 7 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS has played well so far. The batters have been able to get decent runs while the bowlers have had something in it for them too. Thus, another sporting track could be expected for this game between Msida Warriors and Marsa as well.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSW vs MAR)

Dream11 Team for MSW vs MAR - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Nair, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Justin George, Haroon Mughal (c), Fanyan Mughal, Dives Kumar, Salu Thomas, Waseem Abbas, Shijil Joy, Manuel Antony.

Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Dives Kumar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Zeeshan Khan, Justin George, Tito Thomas, Glenn Tavilla, Haroon Mughal (c), Dives Kumar, Salu Thomas, Noshair Akhter, Basil Joy, Manuel Antony.

Captain: Haroon Mughal. Vice-captain: Justin George.