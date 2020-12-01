In match number 25 of this European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, Msida Warriors CC will take on Overseas CC. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of contrasting results in their respective recent games.

Msida Warriors CC lost their last game but their overall performance in this tournament has been decent. They have won three out of their five completed games so far and are currently fourth on the points table with seven points. A win here may see them book a spot in the top four.

On the other hand, Overseas CC finally got off the mark in this tournament. They won two back to back games against the American University of Malta and seemed to have given themselves an outside chance of reaching the top four. For that, Jurg Hirschi and his men need to beat Msida Warriors CC in both the games and hope that either of Msida Warriors CC or Marsa CC lose all their four remaining games.

Squads to choose from

Msida Warriors CC: Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

Overseas CC: David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns.

Predicted Playing XIs

Msida Warriors CC: Samuel George (wk), Justin George, Rahul Nair (c), Renil Paul, Salu Thomas, Rijesh Jayamalli, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy, Tito Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas

Overseas CC: Jurg Hirschi (c), Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Heinrich Gericke, Deon Vosloo, Sean Byrne (wk), Gerald Sant, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson

Match Details

Match: Msida Warriors CC vs Overseas CC

Date: December 2nd 2020, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The Marsa Sports Club in Malta has produced some excellent tracks to bat on. The batters have enjoyed the conditions big time and teams have scored in excess of 100-110 frequently. In fact, the average first innings score at this venue in this tournament is around 102-103. Not a lot is expected to change for this game either and don’t be surprised to see another big score.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSW vs OVR)

Dream11 Team for MSW vs OVR - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Gericke, Rahul Nair, Charl Kleinepunte, Deon Vosloo, Justin George, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Salu Thomas, David Marks, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy

Captain: Rahul Nair Vice-captain: Andy Naudi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Gericke, Rahul Nair, Deon Vosloo, Justin George, Tito Thomas, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi, Salu Thomas, David Marks, Manuel Antony, Tito Thomas

Captain: Rahul Nair Vice-captain: Jurg Hirschi