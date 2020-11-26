In the 12th match of this European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, Msida Warriors CC will take on the Southern Crusaders CC. While the former are yet to taste victory in this tournament, Southern Crusaders CC have remained unbeaten so far in this competition.

Msida Warriors CC have played just two games so far. Out of those, they’ve lost one comprehensively and the other game was abandoned. They went down to Marsa CC who beat them by 34 runs. They will want to get back on track and get their maiden win of the season.

On the other hand, Southern Crusaders CC have been in superb form. They have won all four games so far and with eight points, they are currently at the top of the points table. In each of the four games, the Micheal Goonetilleke-led side have chased and in two of those, they took it to the last ball, and in the other two, they were clinical. They are likely to be favorites to start this game.

Squads to choose from

Msida Warriors CC: Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

Southern Crusaders CC: Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Msida Warriors CC: Tito Thomas, Justin George, Dives Kumar, Rahul Nair (c & wk), Rijesh Jayamalli, Shijil Joy, Renil Paul, Akhil Piostine, Salu Thomas, Manuel Antony, Tom Thomas

Southern Crusaders CC: Gaurav Maithani (wk), Micheal Goonetilleke (c), Indika Thilan Perera, Zeeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur, Eardley Chandiram, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Ezhaq Masih, Muhammad Bilal

Match Details

Match: Msida Warriors CC vs Southern Crusaders CC

Date: November 27th, 2020, 3 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta has kept everyone interested. The batsmen have got substantial runs consistently and the bowlers have found something in it for them as well. The par score could be around 90-95 and another sporting track is likely to be on offer for this game.

ECS T10 Malta November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (MSW vs SOC)

Dream11 Team for MSW vs SOC - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gopal Thakur, Rahul Nair, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Micheal Goonetilleke, Justin George, Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Renil Paul, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Muhammad Bilal, Manuel Antony

Captain: Zeeshan Yousaf Vice-captain: Justin George

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Nair, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Micheal Goonetilleke, Justin George, Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Renil Paul, Dives Kumar, Jojo Thomas, Ezhaq Masih, Manuel Antony

Captain: Zeeshan Yousaf Vice-captain: Renil Paul