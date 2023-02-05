MSW vs VLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 27 & 28 

Msida Warriors (MSW) will be up against the Victoria Lions (VLS) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on Sunday, February 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MSW vs VLS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Victoria Lions are yet to win a game in this tournament. They have lost all four of their games and are at the bottom of the points table. They will look to put on a strong performance on Sunday to get their first win.

Meanwhile, the Msida Warriors have won two of their four games but are looking to turn things around after two consecutive defeats to Swieqi United.

MSW vs VLS Match Details

The 27th and 28th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 5 at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa. The games are set to take place at 5:30 pm IST and 08:00 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MSW vs VLS, ECS T10 Malta, Match 27 & 28

Date and Time: 5th February 2023, 5:30 pm IST and 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

MSW vs VLS Pitch Report, ECS Malta 2023

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club is expected to be sporting, so batters and bowlers should receive equal assistance. Swing bowlers might find the conditions favorable early in the game, but batters should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat easily as the game progresses.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 94

Average second-inning score: 84

MSW vs VLS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Msida Warriors: L-L-W-W-L

Victoria Lions: L-L

MSW vs VLS probable playing 11s for today’s match

MSW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MSW Probable Playing 11

Divyesh Kumar, Rocky Dianish (wk), Sajith Sukumaran, Jibin Sebastian, Rajkumar Pothula, Tony Louis, Manuel Antony, Ajin Soman, Dibin Jose, Shijil Joy (c), Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal

VLS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

VLS Probable Playing 11

Aji Wilson, Alwin John, Milton Devasia (c), Adhith Rajan, Krishna Kumar, Pradeep Pushpangadan (wk), Varun Makkara, Tamil Selvan, Nibu John, Vimal Pillai, Abdul Madambillath

Today's MSW vs VLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rockey Dianish (64 runs in 4 matches, Average: 16.00)

Dianish scored 28 runs off 16 balls at a strike rate of 175.00, including two fours and three sixes against SWU. He is expected to play well in today's game as well.

Top Batter Pick

Alwin John (20 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches)

Alwin John is an experienced player on his team who took two wickets against the Gozo Zalmi at an economy rate of 11.50. He is expected to deliver another stellar performance.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sajith Sukumaran (62 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches)

Sajith is a talented all-rounder who took one wicket and scored six runs against the SWU in the previous game. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Shijil Roy (27 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches)

He is a fantastic talent and is one to keep an eye on in today's game. He has picked up six wickets in just four matches. Given his experience, he can be counted on to pick up a couple of wickets.

MSW vs VLS match captain and vice-captain choices

Adhith Rajan

He has been in excellent form with both the bat and the ball in this competition, scoring 34 runs and taking four wickets. Rajan's batting ability makes him an excellent choice for captaincy in this match and a must-have in your MSW vs VLS Dream11 fantasy team.

Tony Louis

Tony Louis has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 19 runs at a strike rate of 78.67 and taken two wickets in four games. He is another great contender for the vice-captaincy.

5 Must-picks for MSW vs VLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Manuel Antony

Ajin Soman

Dibin Jose

Varun Makkara

Tamil Selvan

MSW vs VLS match expert tips, Match 27th & 28th

Shijil Roy is one of the best all-rounders from Msida Warriors CC and has been a consistent performer in the tournament. He has scored 27 runs and has picked up six wickets at an average of 13.83 and could be an excellent multiplier pick for your MSW vs VLS Dream11 fantasy team.

MSW vs VLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 27 & 28, Head-to-Head League

MSW vs VLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: R Dianish

Batters: D Kumar, A Johm, V Pillai

All-rounders: T Louis, S Sukumaran, A Soman, A Rajan

Bowlers: S Joy, A Wilson, T Selvan

MSW vs VLS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Matches 27 & 28, Grand League

MSW vs VLS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: R Dianish, P Pushpangad

Batters: D Kumar, A Johm, V Pillai

All-rounders: T Louis, S Sukumaran, A Soman, A Rajan

Bowlers: S Joy, T Selvan

Poll : 0 votes