MT vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Zimbabwe T20 Match - April 14th, 2021

Matabeleland Tuskers will take on the Mountaineers in the ninth game of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 competition at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Tuskers began their Zimbabwe Domestic T20 campaign with a five-run victory over the Mashonaland Eagles before losing to the Southern Rocks by seven wickets in their second outing. They are currently fourth in the table with 10 points.

The Mountaineers won their first Zimbabwe Domestic T20 game against the Southern Rocks by 22 runs. They've played three games so far, winning two and losing the other. With 20 points to their name, the Mountaineers are second in the standings.

Squads to choose from

Matabeleland Tuskers

Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Thabo Mboyi, Brian Chari, Simbarashe Haukozi, Luke Jongwe, Alvin Chiradza, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ernest Masuku, Milton Shumba, Charlton Tshuma, Tawanda Dzikiti, Bright Phiri, Clive Madande, Tanatswa Bechani

Mountaineers

Joylord Gumbie, Kudzai Sauramba, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Shingirai Masakasaza, Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Dion Myers, Tinashe Chiorah, Clive Chitumba, Tendai Chatara, Donald Tripano, Victor Nyauchi, and Brighton Chipungu.

Probable Playing XIs

Matabeleland Tuskers

Simbarashe Haukozi, Brian Chari, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande, Ernest Masuku, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanatswa Bechani, Charlton Tshuma

Mountaineers

Joylord Gumbie, Kevin Kasuza, Dion Myers, Gary Chirimuuta, Kudzai Sauramba, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Shingi Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Brighton Chipungu

Match Details

Match: Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mountaineers,

Date and Time: 14th April at 5:30 pm

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is generally batting friendly. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, making it easier for the batsmen to play their shots.

The team winning the toss would look to field first at the venue.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MT vs MOU)

MT vs MOU Dream11 Team Prediction - Zimbabwe Domestic T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kevin Kasuza, Gary Chirimuuta, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Kudzai Sauramba, Craig Ervine, Wellington Masakadza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Charlton Tshuma

Captain: Sean Williams. Vice-captain: Milton Shumba

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dion Myers, Gary Chirimuuta, Craig Ervine, Clive Madande, Sean Williams, Shingi Masakadza, Charlton Tshuma, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Tony Munyonga, Donald Tiripano

Captain: Craig Ervine. Vice-captain: Dion Myers