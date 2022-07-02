MT vs FT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan 2022, 2nd Semi-final

Milan Kingsgrove (MK) will take on Fresh Tropical (FT) in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Milan 2022 at the Milan Cricket Ground on Saturday, July 1.

Milan Kingsgrove started their ECS T10 Milan 2022 campaign with a loss before winning two in a row to reach the knockouts. They then beat Bergamo CC in their quarter-final fixture. Fresh Tropical, meanwhile, have been clinical so far. They topped Group C before beating Pioltello United in the quarter-finals.

MT vs FT Probable Playing 11 today

Milan Kingsgrove: Nimna De Silva, Adnan Malik, Joy Perera (wk), Dinesh Samarawickrama, Tharindu Nimantha, Dinuk Samarawickrama (c), Dinesh Dissanayakage, Shehan Fernando, Sandun Wijekoon, Shermal Fernando, Samudaya Bandara.

Fresh Tropical: Zain Naqvi, Amir Sharif, Asim Ali, Javed Mahash, Muhammad Imran, Sikandar Abbas, Hassan Jamil, Bilal Hamid (c), Shahzad Hamayun (wk), Zahid Cheema, Taseer Hassan.

Match Details

MT vs FT, 2nd Semi-final, ECS T10 Milan 2022

Date & Time: July 2nd 2022, 2 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Pitch Report

The track at the Milan Cricket Ground is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. A score of around 105-110 could be par on this surface.

Today’s MT vs FT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shahzad Hamayun is a decent batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Amir Sharif has been in top form in the ECS T10 Milan 2022, smashing 58 runs at a strike rate of 207.14. He also has two wickets to his name.

All-rounders

Dinesh Samarawickrama has scored 52 runs in addition to taking eight wickets.

Zain Naqvi has been consistent with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 74 runs at a strike rate of 255.17 and has taken two wickets.

Bowler

Zahid Cheema has been in superb form in the ECS T10 Milan 2022, claiming six wickets at an economy rate of 6.60.

Top 5 best players to pick in MT vs FT Dream11 Prediction Team

Adnan Malik (MK): 374 points

Dinesh Samarawickrama (MK): 346 points

Zahid Cheema (FT): 246 points

Zain Naqvi (FT): 243 points

Amir Sharif (FT): 166 points

Important stats for MT vs FT Dream11 Prediction Team

Dinesh Samarawickrama: 52 runs & 8 wickets

Adnan Malik: 9 wickets

Zahid Cheema: 6 wickets

Zain Naqvi: 74 runs & 2 wickets

Amir Sharif: 58 runs & 2 wickets

MT vs FT Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Milan 2022)

Dream11 Team for Milan Kingsgrove vs Fresh Tropical - ECS Milan T10 2022 2nd Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahzad Hamayun, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Hassan Jamil, Amir Sharif, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Tharindu Nimantha, Zain Naqvi, Adnan Malik, Zahid Cheema, Nimna De Silva, Bilal Hamid.

Captain: Dinesh Samarawickrama. Vice-captain: Zain Naqvi.

Dream11 Team for Milan Kingsgrove vs Fresh Tropical - ECS Milan T10 2022 2nd Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahzad Hamayun, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Amir Sharif, Dinesh Dissanayakage, Asim Ali, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Zain Naqvi, Adnan Malik, Zahid Cheema, Nimna De Silva, Bilal Hamid.

Captain: Adnan Malik. Vice-captain: Amir Sharif.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far