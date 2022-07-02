MT vs FT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Milan 2022, 2nd Semi-final

Milan Kingsgrove (MK) will take on Fresh Tropical (FT) in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Milan 2022 at the Milan Cricket Ground on Saturday, July 1.
Milan Kingsgrove started their ECS T10 Milan 2022 campaign with a loss before winning two in a row to reach the knockouts. They then beat Bergamo CC in their quarter-final fixture. Fresh Tropical, meanwhile, have been clinical so far. They topped Group C before beating Pioltello United in the quarter-finals.
MT vs FT Probable Playing 11 today
Milan Kingsgrove: Nimna De Silva, Adnan Malik, Joy Perera (wk), Dinesh Samarawickrama, Tharindu Nimantha, Dinuk Samarawickrama (c), Dinesh Dissanayakage, Shehan Fernando, Sandun Wijekoon, Shermal Fernando, Samudaya Bandara.
Fresh Tropical: Zain Naqvi, Amir Sharif, Asim Ali, Javed Mahash, Muhammad Imran, Sikandar Abbas, Hassan Jamil, Bilal Hamid (c), Shahzad Hamayun (wk), Zahid Cheema, Taseer Hassan.
Match Details
MT vs FT, 2nd Semi-final, ECS T10 Milan 2022
Date & Time: July 2nd 2022, 2 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
Pitch Report
The track at the Milan Cricket Ground is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. A score of around 105-110 could be par on this surface.
Today’s MT vs FT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Shahzad Hamayun is a decent batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Amir Sharif has been in top form in the ECS T10 Milan 2022, smashing 58 runs at a strike rate of 207.14. He also has two wickets to his name.
All-rounders
Dinesh Samarawickrama has scored 52 runs in addition to taking eight wickets.
Zain Naqvi has been consistent with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 74 runs at a strike rate of 255.17 and has taken two wickets.
Bowler
Zahid Cheema has been in superb form in the ECS T10 Milan 2022, claiming six wickets at an economy rate of 6.60.
Top 5 best players to pick in MT vs FT Dream11 Prediction Team
Adnan Malik (MK): 374 points
Dinesh Samarawickrama (MK): 346 points
Zahid Cheema (FT): 246 points
Zain Naqvi (FT): 243 points
Amir Sharif (FT): 166 points
Important stats for MT vs FT Dream11 Prediction Team
Dinesh Samarawickrama: 52 runs & 8 wickets
Adnan Malik: 9 wickets
Zahid Cheema: 6 wickets
Zain Naqvi: 74 runs & 2 wickets
Amir Sharif: 58 runs & 2 wickets
MT vs FT Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Milan 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahzad Hamayun, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Hassan Jamil, Amir Sharif, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Tharindu Nimantha, Zain Naqvi, Adnan Malik, Zahid Cheema, Nimna De Silva, Bilal Hamid.
Captain: Dinesh Samarawickrama. Vice-captain: Zain Naqvi.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahzad Hamayun, Dinuk Samarawickrama, Amir Sharif, Dinesh Dissanayakage, Asim Ali, Dinesh Samarawickrama, Zain Naqvi, Adnan Malik, Zahid Cheema, Nimna De Silva, Bilal Hamid.
Captain: Adnan Malik. Vice-captain: Amir Sharif.