MT vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Zimbabwe T20 Match - April 16th, 2021

Matabeleland Tuskers will lock horns with the Mashonaland Eagles in the final of the Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 competition on Friday.

Tuskers and Eagles finished first and second in the standings respectively, with both teams winning three out of their four league phase matches.

The last time the two sides met, Matabeleland Tuskers batted first and posted a total of 147/5. In response, the Mashonaland Eagles managed only 142, losing the Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 fixture by five runs.

Squads to choose from

Matabeleland Tuskers

Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Thabo Mboyi, Brian Chari, Simbarashe Haukozi, Luke Jongwe, Alvin Chiradza, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ernest Masuku, Milton Shumba, Charlton Tshuma, Tawanda Dzikiti, Bright Phiri, Clive Madande, Tanatswa Bechani

Mashonaland Eagles

Regis Chakabva, Elton Chigumbura, Chamu Chibhaba, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Tinase Kamunhukamwe, Gareth Chirawu, Wesley Madhevere, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tanaka Chivanga, Richard Ngarava, Rodney Mupfudza, Daniel Jakiel.

Probable Playing XIs

Matabeleland Tuskers

Simbarashe Haukozi, Brian Chari, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande, Ernest Masuku, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanatswa Bechani, Charlton Tshuma.

Mashonaland Eagles

Tinase Kamunhukamwe, Chamu Chibhaba, Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel.

Match Details

Match: Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mashonaland Eagles, Final

Date and Time: 16th April at 5:00 PM

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch favors the batsmen, especially in the first innings. As a result, both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss in the all important final.

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MT vs ME)

Zimbabwe Domestic Twenty20 Final Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Brian Chari, Bright Phiri, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Wesley Madhevere, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tapiwa Mufdza, Thabo Mboyi.

Captain: Craig Ervine. Vice-captain: Wesley Madhevere

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Regis Chakabva, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brian Chari, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tanaka Chivanga, Charlton Tshuma, Thabo Mboyi.

Captain: Brian Chari. Vice-captain: Sean Williams