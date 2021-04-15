MT vs MWR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Zimbabwe T20 Match - April 15th, 2021

The final group stage fixture of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 competition will see Matabeleland Tuskers take on the Mid West Rhinos on Thursday.

Tuskers are placed third in the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 points table with two wins in three. The Rhinos, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the standings, having lost all three of their games thus far.

Matabeleland Tuskers will head into the fixture as clear favorites. A victory would see them lock horns with the Eagles in the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 summit clash.

Squads to choose from

Matabeleland Tuskers

Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Thabo Mboyi, Brian Chari, Simbarashe Haukozi, Luke Jongwe, Alvin Chiradza, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ernest Masuku, Milton Shumba, Charlton Tshuma, Tawanda Dzikiti, Bright Phiri, Clive Madande, Tanatswa Bechani

Mid West Rhinos

Nyasha Mayavo, Brendan Taylor, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tarisai Musakanda, Prince Masvaure, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Charles Kunje, Neville Madziva, Manson Chikowero, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Brandon Mavuta.

Probable Playing XIs

Matabeleland Tuskers

Simbarashe Haukozi, Brian Chari, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande, Ernest Masuku, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanatswa Bechani, Charlton Tshuma

Mid West Rhinos

Prince Masvaure, Brendan Taylor, Tarisai Musakanda, Johnathan Campbell, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Charles Kunje, Neville Madziva, Manson Chikowero, Carl Mumba, Brandon Mavuta.

Match Details

Match: Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mid West Rhinos, Match 6

Date & Time: 15th April 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Hararians, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch has favored batsmen in recent times and the trend is expected to continue on Thursday.

Although the bowlers might bag a few wickets, they are likely to concede heavily due to the shorter boundaries on offer.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MT vs MWR)

MT vs MWR Dream11 Team Prediction - Zimbabwe Domestic T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tarisai Musakanda, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Charlton Tshuma, Ainsley Ndlovu, Brandon Mavuta, Thabo Mboyi.

Captain: Brendan Taylor. Vice-captain: Craig Ervine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brian Chari, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Manson Chikowero, Ainsley Ndlovu, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba

Captain: Luke Jongwe Vice-captain: Sean Williams