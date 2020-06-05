MTB v MFE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vanuatu T10 League Match - June 6th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for MTB vs MFE match of Vanuatu T10 League.

MT Bulls will face off against Mighty Efate Panthers in Match 7 of Vanuatu Premier T10 League 2020.

The MT Bulls and the Mighty Efate Panthers face off once again in the seventh game of the Vanuatu T10 League at Hybrid Oval. These two teams have played each other twice in the tournament so far, winning one each.

The last time they played each other, it was a high scoring affair with the MT Bulls chasing down an improbable 131 in their allotted 10 overs. That result was thanks, in large part, to an incredible 20-ball 50 from Clement Tommy.

A defeat could mean the end of the road for MT Bulls in the tournament with the difference in net run rate possibly proving too big to overcome. A win for the Panthers, on the other hand, would confirm their place in the final, although that is looking a mere formality at this point.

Squads to choose from

MT Bulls

Andrew Mansale (C), Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Nono Chilia, Vincent Matautaava, Wamejo Wotu, Williamsing Nalisa, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Patrick Matautaava, Philip Tsione, Rival Samson, Shay Narai, Godfrey Mangau, Julian Tommy.

Mighty Efate Panthers

Joshua Rasu (C), Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Jarryd Allan, Richard Barnes, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Simpson Obed, Tony Tamata, Lazaro Carlot, Lency Shem, Wesley Vira, Junior Alfred Carlot, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Manu Kenni, McMillan Markia, William Laumae, Lenika Natapei.

Predicted Playing XIs

MT Bulls

Clement Tommy (WK), Patrick Matautaava, Andrew Mansale (C), Philip Tsione, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Wamjeo Wotu, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Rival Samson, Darren Wotu.

Might Efate Panthers

Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Alfred Carlot, Selwyn Garae, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata

Match Details

Match: MT Bulls v Might Efate Panthers

Date: June 6th, 2020 at 7.30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The pitch has proven to assist the batsmen more often than not, with some huge scores coming out of it in the tournament so far. We could expect another run fest in this game, with the likes of Andrew Mansale and Joshua Rasu looking to make the most out of the surface.

Vanuatu T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Allan, C Tommy, P Tsione, J Rasu, L Carlot, A Mansale, P Matautaava, S Obed, E Mansale, T Tamata, W Vira

Captain - J Rasu, Vice-captain - A Mansale

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Tommy, P Tsione, J Rasu, N Chila, A Mansale, P Matautaava, S Obed, D Wotu, E Mansale, T Tamata, W Vira

Captain - A Mansale, Vice-captain - S Obed

All matches of the Vanuatu T10 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app.