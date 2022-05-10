MTC vs ACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 20

Masters Cricket Club (MTC) will take on Athreya Cricket Club (ACC) in Match 20 of the KCA Club Championship 2022 on Tuesday, May 10. The Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha will host this contest.

Masters Cricket Club are on a roll, having won three games in a row. They defeated BK-55 comfortably by 20 runs in their previous contest. They are unbeaten in the tournament so far, a feat which has also been matched by Athreya Cricket Club.

The latter have won two of their three games, with the other ending in a tie against Swantons Cricket Club.

MTC vs ACC Probable Playing XIs

MTC XI

Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Raj (wk), Krishna Prasad, Bharath Surya, J Ananthakrishnan, Kevin Oscar, Sijomon Joseph, Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh, Fazil Fanoos, Gokul Gopinath.

ACC XI

Aadidev T, Sreeraj ER (wk), Joffin Jose, Rojith Ganesh, Karimuttathu Rakesh (c), Mohammed Anas, Ujwal Krishna KU, Arjun Venugopal, Vivek KP, Nipun Babu, Athif Bin Ashraf.

Match Details

Match: MTC vs ACC, KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 20.

Date and Time: May 10, 2022; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground seems to be batting-friendly but the ball could move around a little at the start of the innings. If the batters spend some time in the middle rather than trying to switch gears too quickly, they will be able to score runs.

Today’s MTC vs ACC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Vishnu Raj: He has been striking the ball well, scoring 95 runs at an average of 31.66 in three games, and he's also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Kalliparambil Rojith: He's having a really good tournament with both the bat and the ball, and he's proven to be a terrific all-rounder for his side. Rojith has amassed 95 runs at an average of 31.66 and taken two wickets. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Rakesh KJ: He is an excellent all-rounder who can perform brilliantly with both the bat and the ball. Rakesh has scored 100 runs at an average of 33.33 and has taken two wickets in three games. He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Vaisakh Chandran: Chandran has been quite effective and leads his team's bowling attack. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 14.20 in three games and could prove to be a valuable pick for your MTC vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in MTC vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Joffin Jose (Athreya Cricket Club): 112 points.

Sijomon Joseph (Masters Cricket Club): 107 points.

Vivek KP (Athreya Cricket Club): 157 points.

Key stats for MTC vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Athif Bin Ashraf - Seven wickets in three games; bowling average: 9.57.

Mohammed Anas – 85 runs and one wicket in three games; batting average: 28.33.

Vishnu Raj - 95 runs in two games; batting average: 31.66.

MTC vs ACC Dream11 Prediction

Masters Cricket Club vs Athreya Cricket Club Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Raj, Rohan Kunnummal, Rojith Ganesh, Mohammed Anas, Sijomon Joseph, Joffin Jose, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Athif Bin Ashraf, Vaishak Chandran, Gokul Gopinath, Vivek KP

Captain: Karimuttathu Rakesh | Vice-captain: Gokul Gopinath.

Masters Cricket Club vs Athreya Cricket Club Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Raj, Aadidev T, Rojith Ganesh, Mohammed Anas, Sijomon Joseph, Kevin Oscar, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Athif Bin Ashraf, Vaishak Chandran, Gokul Gopinath, Fazil Fanoos.

Captain: Karimuttathu Rakesh | Vice-captain: Rojith Ganesh.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra