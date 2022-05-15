MTC vs ACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 30

Masters Cricket Club (MTC) will take on Athreya Cricket Club (ACC) in Match 30 of the KCA Club Championship 2022 on Sunday, May 15. The Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha will host this contest.

Masters Cricket Club have won four of their last five games and are atop the points table. They beat Athreya Cricket Club by seven wickets earlier this season. They will want to maintain their momentum when they face ACC on Sunday.

Athreya Club, meanwhile, are having a mediocre campaign so far. They have only won two of their five games, with one ending in a tie. They are second in Group B in the points table.

MTC vs ACC Probable Playing XIs

MTC

Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Raj (wk), Krishna Prasad, J Ananthakrishnan, Bharath Surya, Pallam Anfal, Sijomon Joseph (c), Vaishak Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh, Gokul Gopinath, Fazil Fanoos.

ACC

Aadidev TJ, Joffin Jose (wk), Sharon S S, Rojith Ganesh, Karimuttathu Rakesh (c), Ujwal Krishna KU, Mohammed Anas, Aditya Krishnan, Vivek KP, Nipun Babu, Athif Bin Ashraf.

Match Details

Match: MTC vs ACC, KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 30.

Date and Time: May 15, 2022; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground has noticeably favoured bowlers in recent games. While the slowness of the pitch has assisted bowlers, batters have struggled to shift gears. Anything above 160 runs could be a par score.

Today’s MTC vs ACC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Vishnu Raj: He has 202 runs in seven games at an average of 33.66 and is the tournament's third-highest run scorer. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Rohan Kunnummel: He has been brilliant with the bat this tournament, leading the KCA T20 2022 run charts with 273 runs at an average of 39 in seven games. That makes him a must-have in your MTC vs ACC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Rakesj KJ: Rakesh has had an all-round performance in his last six games, taking three wickets and scoring 184 runs at an average of 36.80. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your MTC vs ACC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Athif Bin Ashraf: He leads the tournament's wicket-taking charts, taking 12 wickets at an average of 10.83 in his last five outings. He could provide you with valuable fantasy points in the upcoming games.

Three best players to pick in MTC vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Ujwal Krishna (ACC): 122 points.

Ananthakrishnan-J (MTC): 168 points.

TJ Aadidev (ACC): 176 points.

Key stats for MTC vs ACC Dream11 prediction team

Gokul Gopinath - 12 wickets in seven games; bowling average: 10.08.

Ishak Chandran - 9 wickets in seven games; bowling average: 12.00.

Rojith Ganesh - 143 runs in six games; batting average: 28.60.

MTC vs ACC Dream11 Prediction

MTC vs ACC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Raj, Rohan Kunnummal, Rojith Ganesh, Mohammed Anas, Sijomon Joseph, Joffin Jose, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Athif Bin Ashraf, Nipun Babu, Vaishak Chandran, Gokul Gopinath.

Captain: Karimuttathu Rakesh | Vice-captain: Rohan Kunnummal.

MTC vs ACC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Raj, Rohan Kunnummal, Rojith Ganesh, Mohammed Anas, Krishna Prasad, Aditya Krishnan, Karimuttathu Rakesh, Athif Bin Ashraf, Fazil Fanoos, Vaishak Chandran, Gokul Gopinath.

Captain: Rohan Kunnummal | Vice-captain: Vishnu Raj.

