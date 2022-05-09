MTC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 18

Masters Cricket Club (MTC) will take on BK-55 (BKK) in the 18th match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

Masters Cricket Club have played two games in the tournament so far. They haven’t been able to taste victory yet and will hope to turn things around soon. Meanwhile, BK-55 have also played two games and are fourth in the points table. They have defeated Masters CC once this season.

MTC vs BKK Probable Playing XIs

MTC

Vishnu Raj (wk), Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Bharath Surya, J Ananthakrishnan, Sijomon Joseph (c), Kevin Oscar, Vaishak Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vishweshwar Suresh, Gokul Gopinath.

BKK

Neeraj Kumar, Muhammed Kaif, Akshay Chandran, Ashiq Ali, Vinoop Manoharan, Ahmed Farzeen, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Salman Nizar, Athif Bin Ashraf, Dheeraj Prem, Okay Abhijith.

Match Details

Match: MTC vs BKK, KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 18.

Date and Time: May 9, 2022; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced one, providing equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Teams batting first have won more games here, so the side winning the toss will be tempted to bat first. The average first-innings score here is 164.

Today’s MTC vs BKK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

V Raj is a reliable choice for the wicketkeeper role. He has scored 49 runs in two games so far.

Batters

S Nizar has looked in great touch with the bat and will hope to lead proceedings for his team once again. He scored a half-century in his last game and has scored 78 runs in two games.

All-rounders

A Chandran is a wonderful all-rounder who can change the course of games at a moment’s notice. He has scored 70 runs and has also taken five wickets in two games. He could be the best captaincy choice for your MTC vs BKK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

V Chandran will hope to lead the bowling for his team. He has picked up five wickets in the competition so far.

Five best players to pick in MTC vs BKK Dream11 prediction team

A Chandran (BKK) – 259 points

V Chandran (MTC) – 191 points

F Fanoos (MTC) – 182 points

G Gopinath (MTC) – 181 points

A Farzeen (BKK) – 122 points.

Key stats for MTC vs BKK Dream11 prediction team

A Chandran: 70 runs and 5 wickets

V Chandran: 5 wickets

F Fanoos: 5 wickets

G Gopinath: 5 wickets

S Nizar: 78 runs.

MTC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction

MTC vs BKK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Raj, V Nayanar, S Nizar, R Kunnummel, Anathakrishnan J, A Chandran, M Sreeroop, V Chandran, F Fanoos, G Gopinath, A Farzeen.

Captain: A Chandran. Vice-Captain: V Chandran.

MTC vs BKK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Raj, V Nayanar, S Nizar, R Kunnummel, Anathakrishnan J, A Chandran, K Peter Oscar, M Sreeroop, V Chandran, F Fanoos, A Farzeen.

Captain: S Nizar. Vice-Captain: F Fanoos.

Edited by Bhargav