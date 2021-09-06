MTC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 13

The Masters Cricket Club will lock horns with BK-55 in the 13th match of the KCA Club Championship at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

The Masters Cricket Club won their opening fixture against Tripunithura CC by six wickets and are currently placed at the second spot in the Group B points table. BK-55, on the other hand, sit atop the Group B points table having won their opening match convincingly against Jolly Rovers by nine wickets.

MTC vs BKK Probable Playing 11 Today

MTC XI

Atul Diamond Sowri, Bharath Surya, Vishnu Raj (WK), Jafar Jamal, Rohan Kunnummel, Krishna Prasad, Sijomon Joseph (C), Abhishek Mohan, P Prashanth, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh.

BKK XI

Salman Nizar, Vinoop Manoharan, Akshay Chandran (C), Muhammed Kaif (WK), Mannembeth Sreeroop, Neeraj Kumar, Akhil Anil, Badarudheen PP, Ahmed Farzeen, Athif Ashraf, Dheeraj Prem.

Match Details

MTC vs BKK, 13th match, KCA Club Championship 2021

Date and Time: 6th September 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground favors both batters and bowlers. The surface is slightly on the slower side, so the batters must spend some time in the middle before attacking the bowlers for maximums. Anything around 140 can be defended easily on this ground so the team winning the toss should bat first.

Today's MTC vs BKK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Vishnu Raj: Raj has managed to score 127 runs in the last five matches. He can also contribute some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Krishna Prasad: Prasad is one of the most reliable players in the Masters Cricket Club squad. He scored 43 runs off 41 balls in the last match.

Rohan Kunnummel: Kunnummel scored a small but crucial knock in the previous match for his side, scoring 24 runs off 17 balls which included five 4’s.

All-rounders

Abhishek Mohan: Mohan is a genuine all-rounder who is expected to play a crucial role for his team on Monday. His ability to contribute healthy points with both the bat and ball makes him a reliable multiplier choice.

Mannembeth Sreeroop: Sreeroop scored an important knock of 38 runs in the previous match for his side. The BKK all-rounder is expected to continue his good form in this game too.

Bowlers

Vinoop Manoharan: Manoharan played a fabulous inning in their opening game wherein he mustered a sweet century (100) off 54 balls included eight 4’s and the same number of 6’s. He is a no-brainer captaincy choice in this game.

Ahmed Farzeen: Farzeen is a quality pacer who can be backed for his bowling in this contest. In the last five matches, he has scored 22 runs while picking up seven wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTC vs BKK Dream11 prediction team

Vinoop Manoharan (BKK) - 148 points

Athif Bin Ashraf (BKK) - 83 points

Vishweshwar A Suresh (MTC) - 72 points

Krishna Prasad (MTC) - 57 points

Sijomon Joseph (MTC) - 56 points

Important Stats for MTC vs BKK Dream11 prediction team

Vinoop Manoharan: 100 runs and 0 wickets in 1 match; SR - 185.18 and ER - 5.33

Athif Bin Ashraf: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 8.00

Vishweshwar A Suresh: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.00

Krishna Prasad: 43 runs in 1 match; SR - 104.87

Sijomon Joseph: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.00

MTC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship 2021)

MTC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction Today - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Raj, Jafar Jamal, Krishna Prasad, Neeraj Kumar-I, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vinoop Manoharan, Athif Ashraf, Vishweshwar Suresh, Ahmed Farzeen.

Captain: Abhishek Mohan. Vice-captain: Vinoop Manoharan.

MTC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction Today - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bharath Soorya-M, Rohan Kunnummel, Krishna Prasad, Neeraj Kumar-I, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph, Mannembeth Sreeroop, P Prashanth, Vinoop Manoharan, Vishweshwar Suresh, Ahmed Farzeen.

Captain: Vinoop Manoharan. Vice-captain: Abhishek Mohan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar