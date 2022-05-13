MTC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 26

Masters Cricket Club (MTC) and BK-55 (BKK) will meet in Match 26 of the KCA Club Championship 2022 on Friday, May 13. The match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

The Masters Cricket Club had a fantastic season before they were defeated by Agorc by nine wickets in their previous game. They currently lead the table with 12 points from five games and will try to recover in the remaining fixtures to retain their dominance in the points table.

BK-55, on the other hand, have struggled so far in the competition and may only win two of their three games. When it comes to head-to-head records, the two teams have one win each.

MTC vs BKK Probable Playing XIs

MTC XI

Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Raj (wk), Krishna Prasad, J Ananthakrishnan, Pallam Anfal, Sijomon Joseph (c), Vaishak Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vishweshwar Suresh, Gokul Gopinath, Kevin Oscar

BKK XI

Akshay Chandran (c), Salman Nizar, Chovvakkaran Shahid, Varun Nayanar (wk), Mannembeth Sreeroop, Dheeraj Prem, Omar Abubacker, MN Neeraj Kumar, Vyshnav, Ahmed Farzeen, Muhammed Faisal MT

Match Details

Match: MTC vs BKK, KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 26.

Date and Time: May 13, 2022; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground is a balanced one. Although batting is easier early on, pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. The team winning the toss could opt to bat first and set up a big total.

Today’s MTC vs BKK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Vishnu Raj: Vishnu is an explosive opening wicketkeeper-batter. He has scored 157 runs in six games at an average of 26.16. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Rohan Kunnummel: Rohan has been outstanding in the competition so far, amassing 223 runs at an average of 37.16 in six innings and is atop the season's most runs chart. He is a must-have for your MTC vs BKK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Akshay Chandran: He is one of the top all-rounders in his team. Akshay has picked up eight wickets in five games at an average of 11.50 in the tournament so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your MTC vs BKK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Gokul Gopinath: He has been in good form with the ball, picking up 10 wickets in his last six games at an average of 10.60. That makes Gokul a must-have in your MTC vs BKK Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in MTC vs BKK Dream11 prediction team

Ahmed Farzeen (BKK): 246 points.

Fazil Fanoos (MTC): 196 points.

Shahid CP (BKK): 199 points.

Key stats for MTC vs BKK Dream11 prediction team

Ahmed Farzeen - Eight wickets in five games; bowling average:15.00.

Salman Nizar – 126 runs in five games; batting average: 25.20.

Muhammed Faisal - Seven wickets in five games; bowling average: 18.14.

MTC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction

Masters Cricket Club vs BK-55 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Raj, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Krishna Prasad, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vaishak Chandran, Gokul Gopinath, Ahmed Farzeen, Muhammed Faisal MT

Captain: Akshay Chandran | Vice-captain: Rohan Kunnummal.

Masters Cricket Club vs BK-55 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Raj, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, MN Neeraj Kumar, Akshay Chandran, Kevin Oscar, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Vaishak Chandran, Gokul Gopinath, Ahmed Farzeen, Chovvakkaran Shahid

Captain: Gokul Gopinath | Vice-captain: Vaishak Chandran.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee