MTD vs AUK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, 1st Semi-final

Mater Dei (MTD) will take on Atlas UTC Knights (AUK) in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday.

Mater Dei won five out of their eight ECS T10 Malta matches and finished atop the Group A points table. Their quarter-final game against the Royal Strikers was abandoned. But Mater Dei advanced to the semis, owing to their better ranking in the group stage. Atlas UTC Knights, on the other hand, also won five out of their eight ECS T10 matches and finished second in Group B. They beat the Southern Crusaders by 23 runs in the quarter-finals.

MTD vs AUK Probable Playing 11 Today

MTD XI

Sam Aquilina (C & WK), Edward Mahima, Muthu Muthuk, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Muhammad Zubbair, Pintu Ghosh, Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir, Bilal Khan.

AUK XI

Sujesh Appu (C), Al Amen Abdul Lathif, Avinash Dileep (WK), Sarath Babu, Nithin Babu, Basil George, Manoj Panicker, Sreejith Rajeev, Asif Sha, Justin Shaju, Samuel Stanislaus.

Match Details

MTD vs AUK, 1st Semi-final, ECS T10 Malta

Date and Time: 4th December 2021, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Marsa Sports Club is a sporting one. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue is 90 runs.

Today’s MTD vs AUK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Avinash Dileep: Avinash has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of ECS T10 Malta matches, scoring 127 runs at a strike rate of close to 159. He could score crucial runs for his team on Saturday.

Batters

Samuel Stanislaus: Stanislaus has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Malta. He has scored 206 runs at a strike rate of 147.14 while also picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.66 in nine matches.

Imran Ameer: Ameer has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 128.94 in addition to taking five wickets in as many matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball in the semi-final contest.

All-rounders

Azeem Sathi: Sathi has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 86 runs and also picked up eight wickets, including his best figures of 4/11, in seven outings.

Basil George: George has scored 137 runs at a strike rate of 187.67 while also picking up four wickets in five matches. He could score some quick-fire runs for his team on Saturday.

Bowlers

Michael Nazir: Michael has scored 65 runs and also scalped six wickets, including his best figures of 4/12, in seven ECS T10 Malta matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Justin Shaju: Shaju has been in decent form with the ball in the ECS T10 Malta, claiming six wickets in nine matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTD vs AUK Dream11 prediction team

Samuel Stanislaus (AUK) - 460 points

Azeem Sathi (MTD) - 449 points

Basil George (AUK) - 366 points

Justin Shaju (AUK) - 325 points

Avinash Dileep (AUK) - 297 points

Important Stats for MTD vs AUK Dream11 prediction team

Samuel Stanislaus: 206 runs and 4 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 147.14 and ER - 7.66

Azeem Sathi: 86 runs and 8 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 156.36 and ER - 5.91

Basil George: 137 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 187.67 and ER - 7.88

Michael Nazir: 65 runs and 6 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 104.83 and ER - 9.00

Justin Shaju: 14 runs and 6 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 82.35 and ER - 9.00

MTD vs AUK Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)

MTD vs AUK Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avinash Dileep, Al Amen Abdul Lathif, Samuel Stanislaus, Imran Ameer, Pintu Ghosh, Basil George, Azeem Sathi, Sujesh Appu, Justin Shaju, Bilal Khan, Michael Nazir.

Captain: Samuel Stanislaus. Vice-captain: Basil George.

MTD vs AUK Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Avinash Dileep, Al Amen Abdul Lathif, Samuel Stanislaus, Imran Ameer, Pintu Ghosh, Basil George, Muthu Muthuk, Azeem Sathi, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Michael Nazir.

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Azeem Sathi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar