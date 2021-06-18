MTD vs GOZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 19th, 2021

Mater Dei will face Gozo in Match No. 23 and 24 of ECS T10 Malta 2021.

Both teams are placed in Group B and have played four games each thus far. Mater Dei have two wins to their name, while Gozo revived their tournament with a win in their last match after losing its first three matches on the trot.

On that note, here are three players who could be your captain and vice-captain picks for the ECS T10 Malta clash between Mater Dei and Gozo.

#1 Azeem Sathi

Mater Dei opening batsman Azeem Sathi has amassed 48 runs at a strike rate of 160. He is the club's second-highest run-getter so far this season.

Azeem can even bowl whenever the team requires his services. He has scalped five wickets and is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Mater Dei in the ongoing edition of the ECS T10 Malta.

#2 Shibil Palakkalappil

Shibil Palakkalappil scored 35 runs for Gozo in the ECS T10 Malta 2021 thus far. Moreover, he has picked up three wickets this season and can play a vital role with bat & ball.

#1 Milton Devasia

Milton Devasia is Gozo's most successful batsman to date in ECS T10 Malta 2021. He has accumulated 53 runs at a strike rate of over 135. Being flexible in his batting position, Milton can bat either at the top of the order or in the middle.

With the ball, he can contribute effectively with an over or two. His wickets column reads four wickets so far. Moving forward, he will be a key player for Gozo’s success in the tournament.

