MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 14

The 14th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Mater Dei (MTD) squaring off against Gozo (GOZ) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday, February 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GOZ vs MTD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season as their last two matches were abandoned due to rain. Gozo has various in-form players, whereas Mater Dei has a young squad.

Mater Dei will give it their all to win the match, but Gozo is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GOZ vs MTD Match Details

The 14th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 2 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 3.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GOZ vs MTD, Match 14

Date and Time: February 2, 2023, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club in Malta looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Bugibba Blasters and Gozo Zalmi, where a total of 198 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

GOZ vs MTD Form Guide

GOZ - N/R N/R

MTD - N/R N/R

GOZ vs MTD Probable Playing XI

GOZ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Waseem Abbas, Darshit Patankar, Ajeesh Antony, Jerin Jacob (c), Senthil Raj (wk), Cindu Shanmuganathan, Stivey Roy, Indika Perera, Sandeep Sasikumar, Abhilash Kannatheyil, and Mohammed Rafeeque.

MTD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi, Sam Aquilina (wk), Cornelius Younus, Michael Nazir, Rency Jacob, Pintu Ghosh, Muthu Kumaran (c), Ravi Mapara, Venkat Rao, and Bala Eswaran.

GOZ vs MTD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Aquilina

S Aquilina is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Younus is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Krishnan

D Patankar and H Krishnan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Jacob played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Perera

M Nazir and I Perera are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Paulson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Sasikumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Roy and S Sasikumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Eswaran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GOZ vs MTD match captain and vice-captain choices

H Krishnan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Krishnan your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

J Jacob

J Jacob will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for GOZ vs MTD, Match 14

H Krishnan

D Patankar

S Sasikumar

M Nazir

J Jacob

Gozo vs Mater Dei Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gozo vs Mater Dei Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Aquilina

Batters: H Krishnan, D Patankar, R Mapara, J Jacob

All-rounders: M Nazir, I Perera, J Paulson

Bowlers: S Roy, S Sasikumar, B Eswaran

Gozo vs Mater Dei Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Aquilina

Batters: H Krishnan, D Patankar, J Jacob

All-rounders: M Nazir, I Perera, J Paulson, F Naeem

Bowlers: S Roy, S Sasikumar, B Eswaran

