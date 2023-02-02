MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta 2023, Matches 13 & 14

Mater Dei will take on Gozo CC in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta 2023 matches at the Marsa Sports Club on Thursday, February 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MTD vs GOZ Dream11 prediction.

Mater Dei reached the quarter-finals last season. In the group stages, they had a win-loss record of 4-4 before losing in the quarter-finals against the Bugibba Blasters. Meanwhile, Gozo finished bottom of Group A last season. With three wins and five losses, they didn't qualify for the knockouts.

MTD vs GOZ Match Details, ECS T10 Malta 2023

The 13th and 14th matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2023 between Mater Dei and Gozo CC will be played on February 2 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The games are set to take place at 1:30 & 3:30 PM IST, respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 13 and Match 14.

MTD vs GOZ, Matches 13 and14, ECS T10 Malta 2023

Date & Time: February 2nd 2023, 1:30 & 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

MTD vs GOZ Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club has been a good one to bat on, with teams having racked up big totals at the venue. Moreover, teams batting first have a better record here this season.

MTD vs GOZ Probable Playing 11 today

Mater Dei team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Mater Dei Probable Playing XI: Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi, Shrijay Patel, Michael Nazir, Cornelius Younus (wk), Muthu Kumaran (c), Bala Eswaran, Ravi Mapara, Rency Jacob, Venkat Rao, Pintu Ghosh.

Gozo CC team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Gozo CC Probable Playing XI: Darshit Patankar, Jerin Jacob, Indika Perera, Josemon Paulson, Senthil Raj (c & wk), Sandeep Sasikumar, Waseem Abbas, Stivey Roy, Abhi Abhilash Kannatheyil, Mohammed Rafeeque, Ajeesh Antony

Today’s MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Cornelius Younus

Cornelius Younus has a good record in ECS tournaments, having scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 134.75.

Top Batter Pick

Azeem Sathi

Azeem Sathi has a knack for producing all-round performances. He scored in excess of 200 runs in both the ECS tournaments he played in 2021 and 2022. Overall, he has amassed 460 runs while striking at 146.49. On the bowling front, he has taken 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.44.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Nazir

Michael Nazir can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He has mustered 224 runs at a strike rate of 115.46 in addition to picking up 17 wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Sandeep Sasikumar

Sandeep Sasikumar has returned with 22 wickets from 23 ECS games at an economy rate of 8.20. He can also chip in with the bat lower down the order.

MTD vs GOZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Samuel Stanislaus

Samuel Stanislaus has been a consistent performer in ECS competitions. He has amassed 969 runs at an average of 30.28 and a strike rate of 153.56 with the aid of 67 sixes. His part-time spin can also come in handy.

Darshit Patankar

Darshit Patankar has aggregated 775 runs from 44 matches while striking at 155.62 in his ECN career. He has 55 sixes to his name.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Samuel Stanislaus (MTD)

Darshit Patankar (GOZ)

Michael Nazir (MTD)

Azeem Sathi (MTD)

Indika Perera (GOZ)

MTD vs GOZ match expert tips

Top-order batters and all-rounders are going to be crucial and the likes of Darshit Patankar, Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi, Indika Perera, and Michael Nazir will be the ones to watch out for in the MTD vs GOZ contest.

MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Cornelius Younus

Batters: Darshit Patankar (vc), Samuel Stanislaus (c), Azeem Sathi, Jerin Jacob

All-rounders: Indika Perera, Michael Nazir

Bowlers: Muthu Kumaran, Sandeep Sasikumar, Stivey Roy, Bala Eswaran

MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MTD vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Cornelius Younus, Senthil Raj

Batters: Darshit Patankar, Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi (c)

All-rounders: Josemon Paulson (vc), Michael Nazir

Bowlers: Rency Jacob, Sandeep Sasikumar, Waseem Abbas, Pintu Ghosh

