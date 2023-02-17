MTD vs GZZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 77

The 77th game of the ECS T10 Malta will see Gozo Zalmi (GZZ) square off against Mater Dei (MTD) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday (February 17). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MTD vs GZZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Mater Dei have won two of their last 13 games, while Gozo Zalm have won nine of their last 15. Mater Dei will give it their all to win the game, but Gozo Zalmi are expected to prevail.

MTD vs GZZ Match Details

The 77th game of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 17 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta at 4:40 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MTD vs GZZ, Match 77

Date and Time: February 17, 2023; 4:40 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Victoria Lions and Bugibba Blasters saw 167 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

MTD vs GZZ Form Guide

MTD - Won 2 of their last 13 games

GZZ - Won 9 of their last 15 games

MTD vs GZZ Probable Playing XIs

MTD

No injury updates

Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi, Sam Aquilina, Cornelius Younus (wk), Michael Nazir, Rency Jacob, Pintu Ghosh, Muthu Kumaran (c), Ravi Mapara, Venkat Rao, and Bala Eswaran

GZZ

No injury updates

Mehboob Ali, Ijaz Ahmed-I (wk), Michael Das, Waqar Mehmood, Talib Shamraiz, Bilal Khan, David Marks, Muhibullah, Farrukh Mughal, Majid Javed, Sawab Afridi

MTD vs GZZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sathi

A Sathi is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. I Ahmed is another good pick.

Batters

S Stanislaus

Q Muhammad and S Stanislaus are the two best batter picks. Z Khan played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Ali

S Afridi and Ali are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. F Rahman is another good pick.

Bowlers

B Khan

The top bowler picks are B Khan and D Marks. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. S Arif is another good pick.

MTD vs GZZ match captain and vice-captain choices

B Khan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Khan the captain or vice-captain, as he bowls at the death and is in red-hot form. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 819 points in the last 11 games.

M Ali

Ali bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial role here. He has earned 967 points in the last 11 games.

Five Must-Picks for MTD vs GZZ, Match 77

S Afridi

F Rahman

M Ali

B Khan

A Sathi

Mater Dei vs Gozo Zalmi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mater Dei vs Gozo Zalmi Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Sathi

Batters: S Stanislaus

All-rounders: M Ali, W Mehmood, F Rahman, V Rao, S Afridi

Bowlers: B Khan, M Javed, D Marks, S Arif

Mater Dei vs Gozo Zalmi Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Sathi, S Patel

Batters: S Stanislaus, M Kumaran

All-rounders: M Ali, W Mehmood, F Rahman, S Afridi

Bowlers: B Khan, D Marks, S Arif

Poll : 0 votes