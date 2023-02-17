MTD vs MAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Matches 75 and 76

Mater Dei (MTD) will take on Marsa CC (MAR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Friday, February 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MTD vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Mater Dei have played six matches in the tournament and have been able to win just two of them. They are currently placed at number six in the points table. Mater Dei have a net run rate of -1.516 and will surely look to climb the ladder in the points table with a win in the next set of matches.

Marsa CCC are having a terrible time in the tournament. They have played six matches in the tournament and have lost all of them. They are currently at the bottom of the points table and will look to improve their position with wins in the next set of matches.

MTD vs MAR Match Details, ECS T10 Malta

The 75th and 76th matches of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 16 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The matches are set to take place at 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MTD vs MAR, ECS T10 Malta, Match 75 and 76

Date and Time: February 16, 2022, 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

MTD vs MAR Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club has been good for batting. The batters have been able to play shots across the line and run scoring has been quite easy. So, a set of high scoring encounters can be expected.

MTD vs MAR probable playing XIs for today’s match

MTD Injury/Team News

No major updates.

MTD Probable Playing XI

Cornelius Younus, Samuel Stanislaus, Venkat Rao, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Zubbair Muhammad, Sagar Arif, Muthu Kumaran, Hari Krishnan, and Ravi Mapara.

MAR Injury/Team News

No major updates.

MAR Probable Playing XI

Nowell Khosla, Fanyan Mughal, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Muhammad Suleman-I, Arslan Arshad, Farhan Masih, David Athwal, Suhrid Roy, Venkatesh Pakalapati, and Waqas-Khan.

MTD vs MAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Niraj Khanna

Niraj Khanna has been consistent with his bat in the tournament so far. He could also be very useful behind the stumps and this makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Samuel Stanislaus

Samuel Stanislaus has been in good form with the bat. He has given his team some good starts in the tournament and his current form makes him the best pick from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Fanyan Mughal

Fanyan Mughal bats in the top-order and has the ability to pick up wickets with the ball in hand. His all-round form makes him a hot pick for the match.

Bowler

Waqas Khan

Waqas Khan has been good with the new ball in the tournament. He can pick up wickets in the initial stages of the innings and this makes him a must-pick from the bowlers category for the match.

MTD vs MAR Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Fanyan Mughal

Fanyan Mughal has been in great all-round form. His current form impacting the match with both the bat and the ball makes him a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Samuel Stanislaus

Samuel Stanislaus' batting form in the tournament makes him a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for MTD vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Samuel Stanislaus

Fanyan Mughal

Waqas Khan

Niraj Khanna

Azeem Sathi

MTD vs MAR match expert tips

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club has been good for batting. Players who can hit big would be good picks for the match.

MTD vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 75 and 76, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Khanna, A Sathi

Batters: N Khosla, S Stanislaus, M Kumaran

All-rounders: F Mughal, M Nazir, F Mahrose, V Rao

Bowlers: S Arif, Waqas Khan

