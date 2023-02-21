MTD vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 84 & 85

The 84th & 85th games of the ECS T10 Malta will see Msida Warriors (MSW) square off against Mater Dei (MTD) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday (February 21). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MTD vs MSW Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Mater Dei have won three of their last 16 games, while the Msida Warriors have won six of their last 14. Mater Dei will give it their all to win the game, but the Warriors are expected to prevail.

MTD vs MSW Match Details

The 84th & 85th games of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 21 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta at 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MTD vs MSW, Match 84 & 85

Date and Time: February 21, 2023; 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept will be able to score. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between Gozo Zalmi and Royal Strikers saw 198 runs scored for the loss of 17 wickets.

MTD vs MSW Form Guide

MTD - Won 3 of their last 16 games

MSW - Won 6 of their last 14 games

MTD vs MSW Probable Playing XIs

MTD

No injury update

Samuel Stanislaus, Azeem Sathi, Sam Aquilina, Cornelius Younus (wk), Michael Nazir, Rency Jacob, Pintu Ghosh, Muthu Kumaran (c), Ravi Mapara, Venkat Rao, and Bala Eswaran

MSW

No injury update

Rocky Dianish (wk), Shijil Joy, Sajith Sukumaran, Ajin Soman, Tony Louis, Vipin Mohan, Joy Mathai, Manuel Antony, Bristo Baby, Tom Thomas, and Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal

MTD vs MSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sathi

Sathi is he best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. R Dianish is another good pick.

Batters

S Stanislaus

M Kumaran and S Stanislaus are the two best batter picks. D Kumar played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Sukumaran

A Soman and Sukumaran are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. T Louis is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Joy

The top bowler picks are S Joy and T Thomas. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Arif is another good pick.

MTD vs MSW match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sukumaran

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Sukumaran the captain or vice-captain, as he bowls at the death and also bats in the middle order. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 596 points in the last ten games.

M Kumaran

Kumaran bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 627 points in the last 14 games.

Five Must-Picks for MTD vs MSW, Match 84 & 85

S Sukumaran

S Joy

M Kumaran

A Soman

A Sathi

Mater Dei vs Msida Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mater Dei vs Msida Warriors Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Sathi

Batters: S Stanislaus, M Kumaran, D Kumar

All-rounders: A Soman, S Sukumaran, T Louis, V Rao

Bowlers: S Joy, T Thomas, S Arif

Mater Dei vs Msida Warriors Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Sathi, S Patel, R Dianish

Batters: S Stanislaus, M Kumaran

All-rounders: A Soman, S Sukumaran, T Louis

Bowlers: S Joy, T Thomas, S Arif

