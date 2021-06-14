MTD vs OVR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 15th, 2021

ECS debutants Mater Dei will go up against Overseas CC in Match No. 5 & 6 of ECS T10 Malta 2021. The game will take place at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday.

Mater Dei have been an integral part of Malta's cricket setup for the last four years. The contingent will embark on its quest to win the ECS T10 Malta league title for the first time. Mater Dei will hope to put their best foot forward in their debut match and make an impact.

On the other hand, Overseas CC have been an experienced team in ECS T10 Malta. They finished in fifth position out of six teams the previous season, having managed to win only four of the 10 games they played.

Both teams will be eager to start their campaign with a win. On that note, let's take a look at three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for the ECS T10 Malta fixture between Mater Dei and Overseas CC.

#3 Michael Nazir

The dashing right-handed batsman is a former national player who plays for Mater Dei. He will be seen batting in the top-four against Overseas CC.

Nazir's batting skills range from nudging the ball around for singles and doubles to hitting the ball out of the park. With the ball, he can pitch in with an over or two for his side. The off-spin bowler will play a crucial role in the middle overs.

#2 Jurg Hirschi

Overseas CC's right-arm off-spinner finished last season as the joint leading wicket-taker in the league. He bowled with an impressive economy in the 2020 season, scalping a total of 10 wickets.

This season will be no different as Overseas CC will once again rely on Jurg Hirschi for crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs.

#3 Andy Naudi

Andy Naudi was the fourth-highest run-scorer in ECS T10 Malta 2020 as well as the leading run-getter for Overseas CC last season. With the ball, Andy scalped eight wickets and finished as the seventh-highest wicket-taker last summer.

Since Naudi can perform with both the bat and the ball, he is likely to fetch you valuable points in the upcoming ECS fixtures between Mater Dei and Overseas CC.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee