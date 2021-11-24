MTD vs OVR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Matches 11 & 12

Mater Dei (MTD) will lock horns with Overseas (OVR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Wednesday.

Mater Dei have won one out of their two ECS T10 Malta matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost to the Msida Warriors by nine wickets in their last outing. Overseas, on the other hand, have won two out of their four ECS T10 Malta matches and are currently third in the standings. They fell 17 runs in their last fixture against the Southern Crusaders.

MTD vs OVR Probable Playing 11 Today

MTD XI

Sam Aquilina (C & WK), Rupan Das, Rency Jacob, Salman Khan, Muthu Muthuk, Michael Nazir, Azeem Sathi, Muhammad Suleman, Cornelius Younus, Muhammad Zubbair, Pintu Ghosh.

OVR XI

Jurg Hirschi (C), Jack Barritt, Sean Byrne (WK), Kivian Johnson, Charl Kleine-Punte, David Marks, Eldon Pillay, Frankie Spiteri, Ethan Xuereb, Gerald Sant, Gerard McGrath.

Match Details

MTD vs OVR, Matches 11 & 12, ECS T10 Malta

Date and Time: 24th November 2021, 05:00 PM and 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club has generally favored the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 87 runs.

Today’s MTD vs OVR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sean Byrne: Byrne is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs in Wednesday's double-header. He has scored 82 runs at a strike rate of close to 155 in four ECS T10 Malta matches.

Batters

Charl Kleine-Punte: Kleine-Punte has scored 123 runs at a strike rate of 173.23 and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 10.57 in four matches. He is the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Malta this season.

Rupan Das: Das has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Mater Dei in the ECS T10 Malta, scoring 40 runs at a strike rate of 100.00 in two outings.

All-rounders

David Marks: Marks has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.37 while also scoring 19 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 211.11 in four matches. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower-middle order.

Azeem Sathi: Sathi can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. He has scored 35 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 194.44 and also picked up two wickets in two ECS T10 Malta matches.

Bowlers

Rency Jacob: Jacob has been one of the most economical bowlers in the ECS T10 Malta. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Jack Barritt: Barritt hasn't performed as per the expectations so far this season. He has been a little bit expensive with the ball in the last couple of matches, scalping one wicket at an economy rate of 10.66.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTD vs OVR Dream11 prediction team

Charl Kleine-Punte (OVR) - 247 points

David Marks (OVR) - 193 points

Sean Byrne (OVR) - 137 points

Azeem Sathi (MTD) - 133 points

Kivian Johnson (OVR) - 100 points

Important Stats for MTD vs OVR Dream11 prediction team

Charl Kleine-Punte: 123 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 173.23 and ER - 10.57

David Marks: 19 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 211.11 and ER - 6.37

Azeem Sathi: 35 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 194.44 and ER - 5.50

Sean Byrne: 82 runs in 4 matches; SR - 154.71

Rupan Das: 40 runs in 2 matches; SR - 100.00

MTD vs OVR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)

MTD vs OVR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sean Byrne, Kivian Johnson, Charl Kleine-Punte, Cornelius Younus, Rupan Das, David Marks, Eldon Pillay, Azeem Sathi, Jack Barritt, Rency Jacob, Michael Nazir.

Captain: Azeem Sathi. Vice-captain: David Marks.

MTD vs OVR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sean Byrne, Kivian Johnson, Charl Kleine-Punte, Cornelius Younus, Rupan Das, Jurg Hirschi, David Marks, Azeem Sathi, Jack Barritt, Rency Jacob, Michael Nazir.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Charl Kleine-Punte. Vice-captain: Azeem Sathi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar