MTD vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 15th, 2021

In the fifth and sixth matches of ECS T10 Malta, Mater Dei will lock horns with Overseas at Marsa Sports Club on Tuesday.

Mater Dei have been playing some impressive cricket in the local leagues for the past four seasons. They have a well-balanced side and will look to leave their mark on their debut ECS season.

Meanwhile, Overseas finished the group stage in fifth position last season with just four wins and six defeats. They have to regroup quickly and get some wins under their belt to stay in the reckoning for the knockout stages.

Overseas will start this encounter as the favorites owing to their experience at this stage.

Squads to choose from

Mater Dei

Antony Dharamraj, Michael Nazir, Mohit Panchal, Shamoon Liaqat, Suleman Muhammad, Terminder Sappal, Atif Sharazy, Faisal Naeem, Lazar Sharoon, Salman Khan, Cornelius Younus, Judit Vijexton, Mohammed Sanawar, Muthu Kumaran, Naresh Medak, Uday Maclean, Azeem Sathi, Samuel Aquilina, Shrijay Patel

Overseas

Gerald Sant, Henry Redknap, Tariq Jawed, Tim Cleasby, Alex Meears, Aron Oulton, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Jean Pierre Ford, Luke Bradley, Michael Hart, Peter Rydzkowski, Andrew Naudi, Callum Burke, Charl Kleinepunte, Christo Viljoen, Clyde Rossouw, Eldon Pillay, Jurg Hirschi, Matthew Towns, Clyde Palmer, Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne

Probable Playing XIs

Mater Dei

Sam Aquilina, Shamoon Liaqat, Cornelius Younus, Azeem Sathi, Sharooon Lazar, Faizal Naeem, Atif Sharazy, Muthu Kumaran, Michael Nazir, Uday Maclean, Mohammed Sanawar

Overseas

Andrew Naudi, Heinrich Gericke, Charl Kleinepunte, Gerald Sant, Clyde Palmer, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Christo Viljoen, David Marks, Jack Barritt, Matthew Towns

Match Details

Match: Mater Dei vs Overseas, Match 5 & 6

Date and Time: 15th June, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

Marsa Sports Club offers a pure batting wicket, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Bowlers will have to bowl good lines and lengths to get some crucial wickets. In the middle overs, spinners may get an opportunity to make an impact.

130 is the average first innings score. The captain winning the toss would love to bat first and put the opposition under pressure.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MTD vs OVR)

MTD vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Clyde Palmer, Andrew Naudi, Muthu Kumaran, Charl Kleinepunte, Michael Nazir, Jurg Hirschi, Uday Maclean, Mohammed Sanawar, David Marks, Jack Barritt, Faizal Naeem

Captain: Jurg Hirschi Vice-captain: Andrew Naudi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Aquilina, Andrew Naudi, Shamoon Liaqat, Gerald Sant, Matthew Towns, Jurg Hirschi, Uday Maclean, Mohammed Sanawar, David Marks, Jack Barritt, Faizal Naeem

Captain: Sam Aquilina Vice-captain: Gerald Sant

